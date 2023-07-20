Author Papa Toad’s New Book, "The Terrible Toad and the Toadstool Tower of Terror," is a Spooky Children’s Story About a Mean and Scary Old Toad
Recent release “The Terrible Toad and the Toadstool Tower of Terror,” from Covenant Books author Papa Toad, is a frightening children’s book that shares the story of an ancient toad who lives in an overgrown fungus in a swamp full of mold.
New York, NY, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Papa Toad has completed his new book, “The Terrible Toad and the Toadstool Tower of Terror”: a scary children’s story that follows three curious kids on a quest in search of an infamous toad.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Papa Toad’s new book uses rhymes and rhythms to keep young readers more focused and make reading more fun while capturing their full attention and allowing them to enjoy his stories to their fullest.
Readers of all ages will follow this spooky tale of three bold children as they set out to find an infamous toad who lives in an overgrown fungus in a swamp full of mold. The kids will go on an ominous quest to find out if the rumors of the toad’s evilness are true.
Readers can purchase “The Terrible Toad and the Toadstool Tower of Terror” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Papa Toad’s new book uses rhymes and rhythms to keep young readers more focused and make reading more fun while capturing their full attention and allowing them to enjoy his stories to their fullest.
Readers of all ages will follow this spooky tale of three bold children as they set out to find an infamous toad who lives in an overgrown fungus in a swamp full of mold. The kids will go on an ominous quest to find out if the rumors of the toad’s evilness are true.
Readers can purchase “The Terrible Toad and the Toadstool Tower of Terror” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories