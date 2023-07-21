Author Michael J. Karras’s New Book, "Tails of Woo Woo: Volume 1," Centers Around a Young Girl and Her Incredibly Special Stuffed Dog Who Brightens Up Her Life Forever

Recent release “Tails of Woo Woo: Volume 1,” from Covenant Books author Michael J. Karras, is a charming story of a girl named Tiffany and Woo Woo, her special stuffed dog. After Tiffany's brother accidentally causes her first stuffed dog Rex to become lost, God blesses Woo Woo to always be by Tiffany's side, and after their fateful meeting, the two experience countless adventures together.