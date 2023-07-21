Author Michael J. Karras’s New Book, "Tails of Woo Woo: Volume 1," Centers Around a Young Girl and Her Incredibly Special Stuffed Dog Who Brightens Up Her Life Forever
Recent release “Tails of Woo Woo: Volume 1,” from Covenant Books author Michael J. Karras, is a charming story of a girl named Tiffany and Woo Woo, her special stuffed dog. After Tiffany's brother accidentally causes her first stuffed dog Rex to become lost, God blesses Woo Woo to always be by Tiffany's side, and after their fateful meeting, the two experience countless adventures together.
Forest Hill, MD, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael J. Karras, a prolific author and lifelong storyteller, has completed his new book, “Tails of Woo Woo: Volume 1”: a collection of adorable tales that follows the adventures of a young girl and her special stuffed dog, Woo Woo.
Blessed by the Lord with a vivid and strong imagination, author Michael J. Karras has constantly been creating stories and writing songs since the time he was a teenager. After losing his passion for storytelling while working full-time, the author regained his creativity when he returned to college and finished his bachelor’s degree through Liberty University Online. Now having finished his master’s degree in human service counseling: life coaching, Karras is currently pursuing a second master’s degree in creative writing and working on several screenplays along with his stories.
“In the process of moving to a new house, a young girl named Tiffany loses her beloved stuffed dog, Rex,” writes Karras. “Her brother, Jordan, is responsible for this unfortunate event. At first, he is unsure what to do. Eventually, he prays for God to send his sister a new dog she could love, and one that could never get lost again.
“God sends an angel on a mission, and the angel picks out a stuffed dog that he blesses to bring comfort to the little girl. Jordan decides to give Tiffany the special stuffed animal as a Christmas present. The young girl instantly loves the stuffed dog and names him Woo Woo. The stuffed dog never leaves her side, and the two of them, along with Jordan, go on many adventures together.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael J. Karras’s new book is dedicated to the author’s beloved daughter Tiffany, who passed away in a car accident in October 2021, and had a deep love of stories. Through sharing the delightful stories of Tiffany and Woo Woo, Karras hopes to honor God and the memory of his daughter, while bringing smiles and joy to readers of all ages.
Readers can purchase “Tails of Woo Woo: Volume 1” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
