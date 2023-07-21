Author Rebecca Riehl’s New Book, “Ya Gotta Love ‘Em: Stories From Amish Country,” is a Series of Short Stories That Provide a Window Into the Lives of the Amish Community
Recent release “Ya Gotta Love ‘Em: Stories From Amish Country,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rebecca Riehl, is a charming compilation of more than thirty-five short stories about various Amish and Mennonites the author has encountered while providing drives for the Amish people throughout most of her adult life.
New York, NY, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rebecca Riehl has completed her new book, “Ya Gotta Love ‘Em: Stories From Amish Country”: a fascinating collection of short stories of the Amish people collected by the author from her time working as a driver that catered to the Amish people.
Riehl writes, “As I sit here in my hotel room in Chincoteague Island, Virginia, I have much to reflect upon. It’s August 2020, and sadly, the country is a different place. After months of the coronavirus and months of what started out as peaceful protests because of the death of a man named George Floyd but has now turned into violent riots across our major American cities, I have decided to write a lighthearted book, for the most part, about the people of Amish country. Mennonites, Amish, and ‘English.’ Around here, anyone who is not Amish or Mennonite is referred to as English. So come along with me on this journey to meet some of the people who live and work in Amish country. But beware, you may find yourself getting a little ferhoodled!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Rebecca Riehl’s engaging series is sure to bring levity into the lives of readers as they follow along on her journey, providing rides and a listening ear to the Amish people. The perfect blend of sincerity and humor, “Ya Gotta Love ‘Em” is sure to leave readers spellbound with its colorful cast of characters and intimate look into what the Amish world is really like.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Ya Gotta Love ‘Em: Stories From Amish Country” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
