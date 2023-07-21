Author Rebecca Riehl’s New Book, “Ya Gotta Love ‘Em: Stories From Amish Country,” is a Series of Short Stories That Provide a Window Into the Lives of the Amish Community

Recent release “Ya Gotta Love ‘Em: Stories From Amish Country,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Rebecca Riehl, is a charming compilation of more than thirty-five short stories about various Amish and Mennonites the author has encountered while providing drives for the Amish people throughout most of her adult life.