Paul D. McDonald’s New Book, "Mystery on Campus: A Flaugherty Twins Mystery—Book 2" is a Thrilling Tale That Leads to Decades-Old Secrets and a Mystifying Murder Case
Recent release “Mystery on Campus: A Flaugherty Twins Mystery—Book 2,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paul D. McDonald, is the second installment in the story of Pat and Patty Flaugherty—teenage twins who often get caught up in mysteries. When a friend comes to the pair for help, they begin to investigate some strange happenings at his college, and before long, Pat and Patty become deeply entrenched in campus secrets.
North Versailles, PA, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paul D. McDonald, a gifted author from a young age who began writing “Flaugherty Twins” stories when he was a teenager himself, has completed his new book, “Mystery on Campus: A Flaugherty Twins Mystery—Book 2”: a fun and engaging read following teenage twins as they solve perplexing problems.
“Meet Pat and Patty Flaugherty (pronounced ‘flair-tee’),” says author Paul D. McDonald, “teenage fraternal twins who have a penchant for getting themselves involved in mysteries. They don’t plan to become professional detectives, but never being ones to dismiss a challenge, they attack these mysteries wholeheartedly until they resolve them.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Paul D. McDonald’s thrilling tale begins as the Flaugherty twins are drawn into their second mystery. An old friend who has since gone off to college appears on their doorstep with a “little problem” he needs the twins’ assistance with. In a flash, Pat and Patty Flaugherty find themselves caught in the middle of a counterfeit money laundering scheme that spans their entire home state.
The mystery moves to the local university’s campus where school supplies have gone missing. On the hunt for the lost goods, the Flaugherty twins uncover a campus secret that not only helps their friend but could also be the key to solving a 35-year-old murder case. Can Pat and Patty Flaugherty crack this case that has been cold for decades?
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase "Mystery on Campus: A Flaugherty Twins Mystery - Book 2" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
