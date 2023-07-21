Paul D. McDonald’s New Book, "Mystery on Campus: A Flaugherty Twins Mystery—Book 2" is a Thrilling Tale That Leads to Decades-Old Secrets and a Mystifying Murder Case

Recent release “Mystery on Campus: A Flaugherty Twins Mystery—Book 2,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paul D. McDonald, is the second installment in the story of Pat and Patty Flaugherty—teenage twins who often get caught up in mysteries. When a friend comes to the pair for help, they begin to investigate some strange happenings at his college, and before long, Pat and Patty become deeply entrenched in campus secrets.