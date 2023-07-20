Patrick O'Farrell’s New Book, “Furry Tales from the Doggy Lama,” is a Series of Hilarious and Heartwarming Stories Centered Around the Loving Pets of the Author's Family
Ankeny, IA, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Patrick O'Farrell, an author and a graduate of West Point Academy who served in the U.S. Army as an airborne ranger, has completed his most recent book, “Furry Tales from the Doggy Lama”: a delightful collection that details the history of the author’s family pets and follows their stories passed down through generations.
Author Patrick O’Farrell comes from a long line of dog lovers and was thrilled to meet his wife, Laurie, and her family, who also had a history of fun times with their loving pets. The author served in the U.S. Army as a career officer for twenty-two years as an airborne ranger and has deployed to Haiti for Operation Uphold Democracy and Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom. Along with his military career, O’Farrell also holds an MBA, AMP, and PhD. Patrick and Laurie’s son, Kyle, like his father and grandfather, is a veteran of the U.S. military and served his country in the family tradition during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Kyle also owns four dogs and Patrick and Laurie’s daughter, Kristen, also has two dogs as part of her family.
“We love to tell these stories because they remind us of our family and many of the fun times we have had together,” writes O’Farrell. “Every one of our family stories always had a little bit of humor and a whole lot of love for our family and pets.”
Published by Fulton Books, Patrick O'Farrell’s book reveals the incredible joy that the author’s family pets have brought into their household throughout the years and shows just how much impact an animal can have on one’s life.
In order to give back and help veterans with service dog support, a portion of the proceeds of “Furry Tales from the Doggy Lama” will be donated to the National Mental Health Association and the Iowa chapter of the Society for the Protection and Care of Animals.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Furry Tales from the Doggy Lama” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Patrick O’Farrell comes from a long line of dog lovers and was thrilled to meet his wife, Laurie, and her family, who also had a history of fun times with their loving pets. The author served in the U.S. Army as a career officer for twenty-two years as an airborne ranger and has deployed to Haiti for Operation Uphold Democracy and Afghanistan for Operation Enduring Freedom. Along with his military career, O’Farrell also holds an MBA, AMP, and PhD. Patrick and Laurie’s son, Kyle, like his father and grandfather, is a veteran of the U.S. military and served his country in the family tradition during Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. Kyle also owns four dogs and Patrick and Laurie’s daughter, Kristen, also has two dogs as part of her family.
“We love to tell these stories because they remind us of our family and many of the fun times we have had together,” writes O’Farrell. “Every one of our family stories always had a little bit of humor and a whole lot of love for our family and pets.”
Published by Fulton Books, Patrick O'Farrell’s book reveals the incredible joy that the author’s family pets have brought into their household throughout the years and shows just how much impact an animal can have on one’s life.
In order to give back and help veterans with service dog support, a portion of the proceeds of “Furry Tales from the Doggy Lama” will be donated to the National Mental Health Association and the Iowa chapter of the Society for the Protection and Care of Animals.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Furry Tales from the Doggy Lama” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories