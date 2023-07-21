Author Janene M. Donarski’s New Book, "Anxiety and Trauma Recovery," is a Guide for Overcoming Anxiety and Trauma, Written for Those Struggling with Mental Health

Recent release “Anxiety and Trauma Recovery,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Janene M. Donarski, is a treatment guide for anxiety and trauma, with a focus on the neuropsychological elements of thought processes influencing a client's mental health, why and how the brain responds in this way, and how to rewire the brain to be more responsive to overcoming anxiety and trauma.