Author Janene M. Donarski’s New Book, "Anxiety and Trauma Recovery," is a Guide for Overcoming Anxiety and Trauma, Written for Those Struggling with Mental Health
Recent release “Anxiety and Trauma Recovery,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Janene M. Donarski, is a treatment guide for anxiety and trauma, with a focus on the neuropsychological elements of thought processes influencing a client's mental health, why and how the brain responds in this way, and how to rewire the brain to be more responsive to overcoming anxiety and trauma.
St. Joseph, MI, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Janene M. Donarski, a PHD, LP, LMSW, CCATP, fully licensed clinical psychologist, social worker and a public speaker on neuropsychological elements of anxiety and trauma, has completed “Anxiety and Trauma Recovery,” a treatment guide written for a wide audience: psychotherapists, counselors, students, and individuals looking for a self-help guide to their own anxiety and trauma symptoms.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Janene M. Donarski’s resource-packed text seeks to explain the workings of the brain's anxiety and trauma responses, why and how an integrated neuroscience-informed treatment works, what techniques to use, and when to implement these brain-based strategies.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase "Anxiety and Trauma Recovery" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
