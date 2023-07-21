"Dear Gosei," a Novel About a Young Gay Man Confronting His Family to Learn About His Troubled Past
The novel brings a fresh perspective on coming of age. It is a tough, edgy topic, treated with empathy and sensitivity. "Dear Gosei," a debut novel written by Jorge Bosch, recounts the protagonist’s transformation from a confused, weak, characterless person to a bright young man struggling to clear up past events and ask for accountability.
Los Angeles, CA, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John is an athletic and brilliant 14-year-old from an affluent family in the suburbs of Los Angeles who is a victim of abuse at the hands of his uncle. Family interests will prevail above all else, the mother decides to keep the incident secret to avoid scandal and bad reputation. The boy's life is forever changed by this tragic experience which destroys his hopes of becoming a professional swimmer and leaves him feeling helpless and alone. When he turns 26, his world ultimately falls apart and decides to fight back to know the truth about his past and to understand the convoluted family dynamics distorted by religion and social rules that have marked his path from young age.
Readers will relate to the protagonist’s troubles and issues depicted in the book: coming of age, sibling rivalry, toxic family environment, social and religious rules, well-kept family secrets and overcoming depression after a tragic teenage trauma.
About the author
Born and raised in Barcelona, Spain, in a typical large Catholic family, traditional but tolerant. Jorge Bosch is an incurable reader and passionate about movies, swimming, and learning new languages. He graduated in Journalism and Communication from the Autonomous University of Barcelona. He has an MS in Broadcasting and Communication Management from Boston University. He has started at least 5 novels or film scripts but DEAR GOSEI is his first book. He worked briefly as a journalist on Catalan television (TV3) and German foreign radio (Deutsche Welle). In 2000, he founded the first online-only LGBTQ bookstore in Spain. However, he has spent the vast majority of his professional life in film post-production and distribution. A few years ago, he moved to Los Angeles, USA.
Readers will relate to the protagonist’s troubles and issues depicted in the book: coming of age, sibling rivalry, toxic family environment, social and religious rules, well-kept family secrets and overcoming depression after a tragic teenage trauma.
About the author
Born and raised in Barcelona, Spain, in a typical large Catholic family, traditional but tolerant. Jorge Bosch is an incurable reader and passionate about movies, swimming, and learning new languages. He graduated in Journalism and Communication from the Autonomous University of Barcelona. He has an MS in Broadcasting and Communication Management from Boston University. He has started at least 5 novels or film scripts but DEAR GOSEI is his first book. He worked briefly as a journalist on Catalan television (TV3) and German foreign radio (Deutsche Welle). In 2000, he founded the first online-only LGBTQ bookstore in Spain. However, he has spent the vast majority of his professional life in film post-production and distribution. A few years ago, he moved to Los Angeles, USA.
Contact
Jorge BoschContact
818-205-5857
jorgebosch27.com/
818-205-5857
jorgebosch27.com/
Categories