"Dear Gosei," a Novel About a Young Gay Man Confronting His Family to Learn About His Troubled Past

The novel brings a fresh perspective on coming of age. It is a tough, edgy topic, treated with empathy and sensitivity. "Dear Gosei," a debut novel written by Jorge Bosch, recounts the protagonist’s transformation from a confused, weak, characterless person to a bright young man struggling to clear up past events and ask for accountability.