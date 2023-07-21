Bradleigh Munk’s New Book, "A Road Through the Heartland," the Third of the Series, Follows a Group of Friends as They Travel Through Time and Rethink Changes to the Past
Recent release “A Road through the Heartland: The Redemption of Samuel,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bradleigh Munk, is an exhilarating novel that centers around a time traveling group of friends as they are forced to reconcile how their actions in the past have altered the world forever. Together, they'll be forced to fix their mistakes, even if their initial intentions were noble.
New York, NY, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bradleigh Munk, a native Iowan who moved to Colorado with his family at a young age, has completed his new book, “A Road through the Heartland: The Redemption of Samuel”: a captivating story of time-travel that recounts the escapades of the author and his friends as they find themselves attempting to correct the mistakes that they made by previously changing history itself.
Munk shares, “Time is a fickle bedmate during the best of times. However, when Bradleigh is thrown into the mix, it turns into a battle of wits and constantly falling through fractured timescapes. Our two heroes find themselves thrown back in time and forced to settle within the minds of two young protégés from the early twentieth century. Unless their previous conduct can be reconciled, the two will be faced with the continually deadly threat of survival traversing the rivers of time polluted from their previous transgressions.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bradleigh Munk’s thrilling tale follows Bradleigh who, haunted by the past, will be forced to resolve his split-second decision of saving several souls condemned to death by Nazi Germany. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, readers will be spellbound by this never-ending race against the clock as Bradleigh and his friends rush to catch the next train into history before true evil peeks its head and forces them down a one-way road to hell.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "A Road through the Heartland: The Redemption of Samuel" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
