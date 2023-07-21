Bradleigh Munk’s New Book, "A Road Through the Heartland," the Third of the Series, Follows a Group of Friends as They Travel Through Time and Rethink Changes to the Past

Recent release “A Road through the Heartland: The Redemption of Samuel,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bradleigh Munk, is an exhilarating novel that centers around a time traveling group of friends as they are forced to reconcile how their actions in the past have altered the world forever. Together, they'll be forced to fix their mistakes, even if their initial intentions were noble.