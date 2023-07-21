Melissa Hall’s Newly Released "Emotionally Intelligent: Life Skills for Every Generation" is a Thoughtful Discussion of the Positive Effects of Practicing Mindfulness
“Emotionally Intelligent: Life Skills for Every Generation,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Melissa Hall, is a helpful resource for aiding upcoming generations in developing a strong sense of self and how to manage their overall sense of fulfillment and ability.
Amelia Court House, VA, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Emotionally Intelligent: Life Skills for Every Generation”: an encouraging and informative resource for parents, educators, and general caregivers. “Emotionally Intelligent: Life Skills for Every Generation” is the creation of published author Melissa Hall, a licensed professional counselor (LPC) who has over thirteen years of experience working at various mental health settings within the City of Richmond, Chesterfield County, and Henrico, Virginia. She received her bachelor of science degree in psychology with a focus on human services and a bachelor of science degree in religion with a focus on youth ministries in 2007 from Liberty University. She was awarded her master’s degree in arts in professional counseling in 2010 and a master’s degree in education in school counseling in 2012 from Liberty University.
Hall shares, “Emotional Intelligence Life Skills is designed with the educator, counselor, therapist, parent, youth minister, and younger generation in mind. This book begins by introducing the reader to the importance of understanding the brain and the way it affects behavior. It also stresses the importance of teaching young people how the brain can grow and learn through neurons. Additionally, this book explores mindfulness and encourages the adult to teach and practice mindfulness techniques and scripture meditation with the young person(s). This resource is equipped with opening statements that are to be used for the individual or group settings. A list of rules that identify how to work on the coping skills, social skills, and behavior skills daily is provided. There are questions within the activities to engage the individuals as well as follow-up questions to evaluate how well the individual has learned the information. If the individual has not grasped the content adequately, there are enough activities to allow continued expansion on the topic on different days. The discussion engages the young person from the age of five up through the age of twenty-three.
“Included in this book is an outlined dialogue that can be used to communicate with parents to assist the young person and parent. Many times children are taught skills to assist them in being successful in life, but when they go home, they are exposed to a different standard of being. This can hinder growth. Therefore, this book makes sure that the information being taught to the young person is reinforced by the parent through what their role is in growth and development for each topic. The hope for this workbook is to assist even the least creative educator, therapist, counselor, parent, and youth minister in effectively reaching out and making an impact in the minds and lives of the younger generations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Melissa Hall’s new book draws from the author’s background in counseling and presents upcoming generations with a valuable set of skills.
Consumers can purchase “Emotionally Intelligent: Life Skills for Every Generation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Emotionally Intelligent: Life Skills for Every Generation”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
