Author CL Hampton’s New Book, "Reading the Heart of Ben Davis," Follows a Family Man as He Seeks Out Answers from God to Guide Him Through His Insecurities About His Life
Recent release “Reading the Heart of Ben Davis,” from Covenant Books author CL Hampton, is a poignant and thought-provoking story that centers around the life of Ben Davis, a father and husband dedicated to his family, his community, and the Lord. However, despite his best efforts, Ben is plagued by doubts about his life choices, and looks towards his Heavenly Father for guidance through his fears.
Wilkes Barre, PA, July 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CL Hampton, a loving wife, mother, and grandma who is dedicated to the relationships God has given to her and spreading the good news of Jesus, has completed her new book, “Reading the Heart of Ben Davis”: a heartfelt story of a family man who, despite his outward appearance of the perfect life, struggles with feelings of doubt about his abilities despite the support he has from his family and the Lord.
“When you look at the life of Ben Davis, you’ll see a man with a heart of gold,” shares Hampton. “He’s the perfect husband, the best example of a father you’ll ever find, a great friend, and a man who loves God and wants to serve him. He seems to have his life together on the outside. He’s reliable, fun-loving, patient, kind, respected, accountable, an exceptional role model, and a vital part of his church and family.
“What Ben feels, though, and what God knows is that Ben Davis has the same struggles and challenges that everyone else has. He doubts his decisions, second-guesses his ideas, and sometimes makes mistakes. If left to do what he wanted, Ben feels that on his own, he would fail every time. With the partnership of a precious wife whom he adores, a great son who looks to him for spiritual direction, and a sweet and hilarious little girl who lights up his world and brings an abundance of joy to his life, Ben has help. But no matter how much help he gets from his family, Ben knows his best help is to rely on God for wisdom and a lot of grace and mercy.
“Jeremiah 17:9 says, ‘The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked who can know it?’ Things usually work out, and Ben comes out looking like a good guy, and God is glorified, but most of the time, he’s glad not everyone can read the heart of Ben Davis.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, CL Hampton’s new book is a character-driven tale that is sure to leave readers spellbound as they discover how to work through challenges, questions, and day-to-day life using humor, prayer, and most importantly, God’s Word.
Readers can purchase “Reading the Heart of Ben Davis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“When you look at the life of Ben Davis, you’ll see a man with a heart of gold,” shares Hampton. “He’s the perfect husband, the best example of a father you’ll ever find, a great friend, and a man who loves God and wants to serve him. He seems to have his life together on the outside. He’s reliable, fun-loving, patient, kind, respected, accountable, an exceptional role model, and a vital part of his church and family.
“What Ben feels, though, and what God knows is that Ben Davis has the same struggles and challenges that everyone else has. He doubts his decisions, second-guesses his ideas, and sometimes makes mistakes. If left to do what he wanted, Ben feels that on his own, he would fail every time. With the partnership of a precious wife whom he adores, a great son who looks to him for spiritual direction, and a sweet and hilarious little girl who lights up his world and brings an abundance of joy to his life, Ben has help. But no matter how much help he gets from his family, Ben knows his best help is to rely on God for wisdom and a lot of grace and mercy.
“Jeremiah 17:9 says, ‘The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked who can know it?’ Things usually work out, and Ben comes out looking like a good guy, and God is glorified, but most of the time, he’s glad not everyone can read the heart of Ben Davis.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, CL Hampton’s new book is a character-driven tale that is sure to leave readers spellbound as they discover how to work through challenges, questions, and day-to-day life using humor, prayer, and most importantly, God’s Word.
Readers can purchase “Reading the Heart of Ben Davis” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories