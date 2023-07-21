Author CL Hampton’s New Book, "Reading the Heart of Ben Davis," Follows a Family Man as He Seeks Out Answers from God to Guide Him Through His Insecurities About His Life

Recent release “Reading the Heart of Ben Davis,” from Covenant Books author CL Hampton, is a poignant and thought-provoking story that centers around the life of Ben Davis, a father and husband dedicated to his family, his community, and the Lord. However, despite his best efforts, Ben is plagued by doubts about his life choices, and looks towards his Heavenly Father for guidance through his fears.