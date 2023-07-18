Artspace Warehouse Presents "Gold on the Ceiling"
Artspace Warehouse presents Gold on the Ceiling, a dazzling display of works that harness the metallic beauty of gold. This exhibition showcases works that glisten and shimmer with the radiant sparkle of gold, capturing the timeless allure and magnetic charisma of this precious metal.
Los Angeles, CA, July 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gold on the Ceiling
August 26 – September 29, 2023
Opening: Saturday, August 26, 2023, 4:00 – 6:00 PM
From brilliant accents that adorn canvases to the subtle glimmers that dance across surfaces, each work invites the viewer on a journey of discovery and delight. These works embody the luxury and elegance that have made gold a sought-after material for centuries and explore the transformative power of gold and its enduring presence in the visual arts. Bask in the glittering wonder of this illustrious material and let all that glitters be gold.
Guided by her passion for life and her spirit, Canadian artist Zabel creates vibrant artworks filled with romance and immersive textures. Zabel’s spatula art is a mix of cubism, pop art, comics, urban, impressionist, abstract, and contemporary romantic renaissance. From chic to glamour using gold and silver, to summer vibes using neon colors, you can feel the inspiration from every destination that influences each new collection.
Dynamic and abstracted still lifes are the specialty of Georgia-based artist Kellie Newsome. Her work is characterized by a loose and expressive style that emphasizes line structure to celebrate the details. Through layering additional texture, her painting’s subject matter is often plants or animals that make her feel empowered or inspired as metaphors for her own life experiences.
Clara Berta’s paintings explore themes such as the ebb and flow of memory, the significance of personal heritage, the passing of physical time, desire, grief, and love. Her Hungarian heritage is evident in the joyful use of traditional clothing colors and the predominant theme of water and its natural healing properties. Often including reminders of her travels, her abstract works express unexpected sequences of patterns as well as distortion of perspectives and subconscious spaces.
A native of the Southern California backcountry, Alexander Eulert developed a profound connection with the desert and the life-giving force of the stream that ran through the property of his childhood home. Combining his love for nature and time and architecture, Eulert’s works implement delicate and dynamic lines of paint that buzz and trickle around bold bands of color, evoking rhythmical compositions, emotional states, and natural phenomena.
Alluring, flirtatious, vibrant, and demure the beautiful women of Sally K’s paintings emerge through crowns of fauna and playful brushstrokes. Her style merges characteristics of abstract expressionism with realism and portrait painting to convey the complexity, as she describes, of the “sensuality, independence, and confidence you see in strong women.”
Atticus Adams is a sculptor whose work embodies the transformative power of art to create beauty, meaning, and emotional impact from industrial materials. Using mostly aluminum mesh—generally found in screen doors/windows and filters—he creates abstract pieces and installations, which sometimes resemble flowers, clouds, and other natural phenomena. Recycling—as a practice and a concept—is essential to Atticus’s work. He often uses old industrial, architectural materials to create his art. Transformation, of course, is at the heart of all recycling: turning one thing into another; and in his art specifically, making something functional into something aesthetic; turning rough material into gentle forms.
Charlotte Elizabeth has been working with paint professionally for over fifteen years as both a professional artist and a Theatrical Scenic Artist in London’s West End. According to Charlotte Elizabeth: “My years as a scenic artist have taught me to be bold, ambitious, and confident when working with paint. I delight in the magical transformative quality of working with layer upon layer of color, pigment, and tone.”
Bringing a sensitivity that stems from her exploration of identity in performance art, Cynthia Coulombe-Bégin’s work draws us into her internal world: exploring the soul and matter, conscience, and the universe. She states, “The notion of performance, the search for identity, and the exposure of the body to an explosive universe are indicative of my desire to cast light on all the beauty and vulnerability of our existence in a single image.” The artist’s textural paintings often focus on large, close-up portrayals of the mouth and eyes, which are depicted with great contrasts of color and chiaroscuro. She directs her attention to an abstract universe full of movement, symbolism, and eroticism.
Since the opening of Artspace Warehouse in 2010, the gallery continues to be an industry leader in affordable, museum-quality artworks making collecting art accessible and budget-friendly. With one gallery in Zurich and two galleries in Los Angeles, Artspace Warehouse specializes in guilt-free international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art. The expansive 5,000-square-foot space offers a large selection of emerging and established artists from all over the world.
This exhibition is free for all to attend.
Artspace Warehouse, 7358 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
info@artspacewarehouse.com
www.artspacewarehouse.com
323-936-7020
Since the opening of Artspace Warehouse in 2010, the gallery continues to be an industry leader in affordable, museum-quality artworks making collecting art accessible and budget-friendly. With one gallery in Zurich and two galleries in Los Angeles, Artspace Warehouse specializes in guilt-free international urban, pop, graffiti, figurative, and abstract art. The expansive 5,000-square-foot space offers a large selection of emerging and established artists from all over the world.
This exhibition is free for all to attend.
