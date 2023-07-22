Sports Media Inc. Introduces the Small Footprint Simulator: a Revolutionary Platform for Training and Esports Advancement
With applications in aviation, heavy equipment, Esports gaming, and many more, the Small Footprint Simulator offers skill-based training and certifications. It is the work simulator for technology, durability, comfort & cross-training functionality.
Severance, CO, July 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sports Media Inc, an industry leader in cutting-edge sports creative and technology, is proud to unveil its latest innovation - the Small Footprint Simulator. This groundbreaking device is designed to offer immersive training experiences across multiple industries, including aviation, heavy equipment, automotive, and E-sports.
Specifically, the Small Footprint sets a new standard for E-sports gaming and ensuring a level playing field for all participants. Unlike traditional simulators, each pod is equipped with standardized internet speed and equipment, emphasizing skill and talent over any advantage provided by superior software.
The Small Footprint Simulator holds immense potential in the realm of collegiate E-sports. With only a limited number of institutions currently offering E-sports scholarships, this cutting-edge device opens doors for more high schools, community colleges and universities to embrace the exciting world of E-sports. As the industry continues to grow rapidly, students and aspiring gamers can now explore new opportunities and potentially secure substantial prizes through this pioneering technology.
Comprehensive Training Across Industries
With its comprehensive training capabilities, this cutting-edge device provides safety and technology education across more than 40 sectors, making it a valuable asset for businesses and educational institutions alike.
Exceptional Warranty Coverage
Ensuring a long-lasting and reliable investment, each Small Footprint Simulator unit comes with exceptional warranty coverage backed by Dell Premium Support Plus. This 4-year warranty provides comprehensive protection against drops, spills, and surges, all with zero deductible, giving users peace of mind and confidence in their investment.
Seamless Technical Support
In the event of any technical issues, the Small Footprint Simulator offers seamless technical support through multiple channels, including chat, email, and phone. Users can access prompt assistance and resolution, minimizing disruptions and maximizing productivity during training or gaming sessions.
Live-Streaming Capabilities
Embracing the future of content creation and education, the Small Footprint Simulator features cutting-edge live-streaming capabilities. Content creators, educators, and gaming enthusiasts can share their experiences and expertise with a broader audience, opening exciting avenues for engagement and learning.
User-Friendly Shipping and Assembly
Setting up the Small Footprint Simulator is hassle-free, with user-friendly shipping and assembly processes. This convenience ensures that users can quickly get started with their training or gaming experiences without unnecessary delays or complications.
Customizable Accessories
To cater to individual preferences and optimize user experiences, the Small Footprint Simulator is highly customizable. Users can enhance their training or gaming setup with a wide range of accessories, including steering wheels, joysticks, pedals, and more, tailoring the simulator to suit specific needs.
Sports Media Inc is thrilled to introduce the Small Footprint Simulator, which combines the latest advancements in technology with the company's hope to bring not only durability, comfort, and cross-training functionality, but also equity and inclusion into schools. Sports Media Inc sincerely invite businesses, educational institutions, and gaming enthusiasts alike to explore the boundless possibilities offered by this state-of-the-art device.
About Sports Media Inc:
Sports Media Inc. is a media advertising & strategy consulting agency specializing in wide-ranging advertising and marketing services for sports venues nationwide. Sports Media's empowering sports solutions span media buying, licensing concession-branded with professional leagues, sponsorships, planning, and placing traditional and digitized advertisements in stadiums, arenas, ballparks, and smart venues.
For more information, visit https://smallfootprintsimulator.com/.
Contact
Dan Kost
312-436-0500
Www.SportsMedia.Net
