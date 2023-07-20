Trekker Joe's Announces Limited Preorder of Its Ultralight Fanny Pack
New Outdoor Gear, Combining Sustainability and Functionality, Launched on July 16, 2023.
Belton, TX, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Trekker Joe's, a company deeply rooted in fostering connections with the great outdoors, today announced the presale of its newest offering, the Ultralight Fanny Pack. Designed and tested in the rugged terrains of the Guadalupe Mountains in West Texas, the Ultralight Fanny Pack offers a perfect blend of durability, convenience, and sustainability.
Trekker Joe's has always held the preservation of nature as a core value. Reflecting this commitment, the Ultralight Fanny Pack uses majority recycled fabrics, including EcoPak and Ultragrid from Challenge Sailcloth, ensuring minimal environmental impact. The pack also boasts reinforced stitching and a versatile floating sleeve back panel, designed to harmonize with backpack hip belts and chest straps.
Founder Joe Williams III, echoing Henry David Thoreau's words, said, "The question is not what you look at, but what you see. Our gear aims to help our customers truly see and connect with the natural world around them."
The six-week presale began on July 16, 2023, with only 60 units available initially. The limited availability underscores the exclusivity of the offering. All orders are expected to begin shipping by September 15, 2023.
For more information about the Ultralight Fanny Pack and to join the presale, visit Trekker Joe's website at http://trekkerjoes.org.
About Trekker Joe's
Trekker Joe's, founded by outdoor enthusiast Joe Williams III in 2021, creates innovative gear to enhance outdoor experiences. Committed to giving back to nature, the company supports local conservancy and trail projects and uses primarily recycled materials in its products. Trekker Joe's combines the passion for exploration with a deep commitment to the environment, offering gear that is both functional and sustainable.
Press Contact:
Joe Williams III
Founder/Owner
Info@trekkerjoes.org
(512) 814-5158
