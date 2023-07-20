Aufait UX Wins DNA Paris Design Awards for Outstanding UI Design
Aufait UX’s design for BiCXO, an assisted BI solution that helps companies build data driven strategies, won the DNA Paris Design Awards in the UI design category.
Bangalore, India, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aufait UX, a leading provider of user experience (UX) and user interface (UI) design services won the DNA Paris Design Awards 2023 for its UI UX design for BiCXO, an assisted BI tool that empowers companies to develop data-driven strategies and decision-making. The DNA Paris Design Awards recognizes creativity and excellence across various design disciplines, including Architecture, Interior Design, Landscape Design, Graphic Design, and Product Design. Aufait UX has emerged victorious in the User Interface Design Category of the DNA Paris Design Awards 2023.
Bijith Ahmed, CEO and Chief Designer of Aufait UX expressed his joy and gratitude for the agency's triumph at the DNA Paris Design Awards, stating, “This recognition not only honors our agency's passion for innovation but reinforces our belief in the profound impact of design on shaping a better future. With this accolade, we are further motivated to continue pushing boundaries, challenging conventions, and creating extraordinary experiences that resonate with users from all walks of life.”
The selection process of the DNA Paris Design Awards was rigorous, with each submission undergoing a thorough evaluation by a distinguished jury of design luminaries. The panel, including industry leaders like Lara Mendonça, Senior Manager of Product Design at Twitter, and Rebeka Arce, a designer with an impressive portfolio encompassing brands such as Sony Pictures, RedBull, and Columbia Records, carefully selected the most outstanding designs for recognition.
Mohan Ramaseshan, Founder of BiCXO, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Aufait UX, stating, "Working alongside Aufait UX has been an inspiring journey. Their innovative design approach and dedication have played a pivotal role in shaping BiCXO into a cutting-edge solution. Congratulations to the BiCXO design team for their exceptional contributions. Their creativity and attention to detail have truly brought our vision to life. Together, we have created a product that empowers businesses to unlock their true potential through data-driven insights.”
About Aufait UX
Aufait UX is a leading global UI/UX design agency, providing comprehensive digital product design services to clients worldwide. With offices in India and the US, their team of expert designers specializes in creating innovative and creative designs that elevate user experiences. The agency has received numerous awards and recognition for its exceptional design work, earning high regard in the industry for its creativity, originality, and expertise.
About BiCXO
BiCXO is the world's first assisted Business Intelligence Solution designed by experienced Business Consultants. With BiCXO, business leaders can shift their focus from reactive firefighting to proactive decision-making. This AI-powered platform provides valuable insights that empower leaders to make strategic decisions anytime, anywhere. BiCXO seamlessly integrates with existing systems, consolidating data from various sources into a centralized visual platform.
