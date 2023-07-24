Jessica Lorraine’s Newly Released "The Glass Soldier" is a Charming Narrative That Explores the Concepts of God’s Hand Shaping Our Destinies
“The Glass Soldier,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jessica Lorraine, is a thoughtful juvenile fiction that imparts a potent spiritual lesson meant to uplift readers of any age as they consider the blessings within life’s challenging times.
New York, NY, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Glass Soldier”: a fun and uplifting tale that carries an inspiring lesson. “The Glass Soldier” is the creation of published author Jessica Lorraine.
Jessica Lorraine shares, “A story for all ages about the purpose in life’s difficulties. Discovering that identity is more than an outward image, but the product of how you receive the process that would forge it.
“'You are being created. I am shaping you with a purpose. That you may have a destiny and become all I am shaping you to be,' is what the master said.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jessica Lorraine’s new book will aid young readers on their journey to knowing and understanding God.
Consumers can purchase “The Glass Soldier” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Glass Soldier,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
