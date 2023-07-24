Barry Mason’s Newly Released "The Magic Book Lady" is a Sweet Celebration of the Impact a Passionate Educator Can Leave on Generations of Students
“The Magic Book Lady,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Barry Mason, is a delightful tale of a lifelong love of books and how that love blossomed into a fulfilling career shaping young minds.
Savannah, GA, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Magic Book Lady”: a heartfelt message of appreciation for a beloved mother and educator. “The Magic Book Lady” is the creation of published author Barry Mason.
Mason shares, “As long as there are lessons to learn, the shaping and forming of the tapestry of our lives will perhaps always begin through instruction and teachable moments. When a young girl with a true love of learning and reading goes on to become an impactful teacher and librarian, this journey of a magic book lady produces a storied legacy that would go on to touch the lives of countless young minds over many years.
“This joyful story can be enjoyed by all ages and helps remind readers to take the time to invest in the lives of others while also exploring the magic and wonder of reading, learning, and imagination.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barry Mason’s new book shares the story of how a lifelong love of literature of all kinds carried on through the students met along the way.
Consumers can purchase “The Magic Book Lady” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Magic Book Lady,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Mason shares, “As long as there are lessons to learn, the shaping and forming of the tapestry of our lives will perhaps always begin through instruction and teachable moments. When a young girl with a true love of learning and reading goes on to become an impactful teacher and librarian, this journey of a magic book lady produces a storied legacy that would go on to touch the lives of countless young minds over many years.
“This joyful story can be enjoyed by all ages and helps remind readers to take the time to invest in the lives of others while also exploring the magic and wonder of reading, learning, and imagination.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Barry Mason’s new book shares the story of how a lifelong love of literature of all kinds carried on through the students met along the way.
Consumers can purchase “The Magic Book Lady” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Magic Book Lady,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories