Rahimah S. Phillips’s Newly Released “The Life Of An Addict” is a Compelling Collection of Ten Short, Yet Deeply Personal, Stories About People Struggling with Addiction
“The Life Of An Addict,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rahimah S. Phillips, is a thoughtful exploration of impactful life experiences and spiritual lessons that are presented through a compassionate and unique perspective.
Surprise, AZ, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Life Of An Addict”: a powerful message of hope and empowerment. “The Life Of An Addict” is the creation of published author Rahimah S. Phillips, a dedicated mother, grandmother, and godmother who obtained her bachelor of arts from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. She also possesses a master’s degree in education (with a concentration in teacher leadership) and plans to pursue her doctoral degree in educational leadership at Arizona State University. She also has hopes of reopening ECAYA Learning Center. On a more personal note, Rahimah became ill in 2017 and was later diagnosed with stage four colon cancer. She continues to fight and looks forward to one day living her life as a cancer survivor.
Phillips shares, “She sighed and rolled over, leaving her thoughts and pillows behind. It was Saturday night. Actually, it was practically Sunday morning. Either way, it was late—almost three o’clock on the East Coast and almost midnight (Arizona time.) Rahimah had fallen asleep—watching TV. She was awakened by the sound of her cell phone, vibrating.
“She glanced over at the phone, on a small table, next to her bed. She recognized the number. It was a New Jersey area code. Rahimah sighed—again—thinking nothing good happens after midnight. She laughed out loud in her head. Then, she reached for the phone and hit the speaker button. After hearing the voice, on the other end, she knew exactly who it was.
“It was an old friend, who had disappeared from her life quite some time ago. Over the past two years, he had been in and out of her life—starring in disappearing acts, just like her mother had done. A mutual friend told Rahimah that their friend was 'using again.' She said he was 'out there on that stuff' and called him an addict.
“Rahimah was confused. They had spent so many hours talking the night away. Had he been high that whole time? They had laughed and cried. They had talked about their lives. Had their entire friendship been a lie? He seemed so together. He was so intelligent. He was so funny.
“He always dressed so nice and looked so clean. But what did this all really mean? Rahimah remembered how he told her that he loved and believed in God! Rahimah wondered where things went wrong in his life. So she decided to ask…
“Share in the intrigue—as secrets are revealed, truths are unraveled, and emotions are overcome. Through the use of poetic language, Rahimah shares the heartfelt words spoken to tell these ten short stories about everyday people attempting to live their everyday lives—while struggling to overcome their drug addictions in The Life Of An Addict.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rahimah S. Phillips’s new book will challenge readers in their understanding of addiction and spiritual wholeness.
Consumers can purchase “The Life Of An Addict” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Life Of An Addict,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
