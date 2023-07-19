Loveforce International Releases the "Smoke" from the "Scent of Love"
On Friday, July 21 Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One is by The Loveforce Collective and the other is by inRchild.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 21, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One will be by The Loveforce Collective. The other will be by inRchild.
The New Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “Smoke.” It consists of intricate, syncopated Rhythms. Musically, its a blend of Soul and R&B. Lyrically, it's a throwback to Retro Soul. It even gives shoutouts to Soul and Southern Soul staples. The goal behind it was to create an intricately energetic song for everyone to enjoy.
The new Digital Music Single by The Loveforce Collective, entitled “Scent of Love," is an upbeat Smooth Jazz instrumental. It is meant to be romantic, yet energetic and danceable. It features George Benson like guitar playing and a repeating melody line.
“The two singles we are releasing this week are as different as night and day,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “One is a fast, retro Soul song and the other is a silky Smooth Jazz number, yet they both have syncopation in common.” he continued.
The two new Digital Music Single will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
