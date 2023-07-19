Teddy Bear Patrol Returns to Support Colorado Youth
Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, KOSI 101.1 and CBS4 Collaborate to Launch Campaign to Collect New Stuffed Animals for Children in Need
Denver, CO, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) has again teamed up with KOSI 101.1 and CBS4-KCNC-TV for the 2023 Teddy Bear Patrol campaign to help children across the state of Colorado. The program encourages people across the state to donate a new stuffed animal at any Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, CareNow Urgent Care locations or other locations, including online. For a full list visit: https://kosi101.com/teddy-bear-patrol/.
The 2023 Teddy Bear Patrol campaign begins on Monday, July 17 and runs through Saturday, August 26. Stuffed animals collected during the campaign will be distributed to first responders and emergency teams throughout the state to give to children in a time of need. Previous campaigns have collected more than 4,000 stuffed animals to be given to children in their time of need.
“These stuffed animals provide such comfort to children who find themselves in a traumatic situation. We are honored to partner with our incredible EMS and first responder teams across the state to distribute them as needed. We thank our partners KOSI 101.1 and CBS Colorado as well as the community and our dedicated EMS, Fire Department and Police teams across the state for their hard work and excellent care for children in our communities,” said Maureen Tarrant, President/CEO of Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.
When first responders arrive on the scene of an emergency in which a child is involved, it can be a traumatic event for that child. If the first responder could go to the trunk of his or her vehicle and hand that child a teddy bear to ease his or her anxiety, it goes a long way. The same happens if a child arrives to the emergency department. If hospital teams can hand them a teddy bear to cuddle, the child becomes less anxious and more open to needed medical care. These small acts of kindness can have a big impact.
About Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children:
Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center (P/SL) is the only full-service pediatric anchor facility within HealthONE’s system of care. With more than 300 board-certified pediatric specialists and sub-specialists along with a dedicated pediatric emergency department, RMHC has the largest Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in the Rocky Mountain region, the most experienced high-risk maternal fetal program as well as a world-renowned specialized center for minimally invasive surgery for infants and children. The pediatric medical teams at RMHC include: leaders in neonatal minimally invasive treatment for complex congenital conditions and specialized physicians to treat newborn and adult congenital heart disease, complex orthopedic/spine conditions, hematology/oncology, pediatric sarcoma, pediatric liver transplant (including living donor and ABO-incompatible transplants), multi-disciplinary clinics and more. HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which includes HealthONE and RMHC, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE was named as one of the most community-minded organizations by The Civic 50 and contributed more than $1 million through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes.
