Origin Utility Announces SmartCity Platform Deployment at Newark, NJ Department of Water and Sewer Utilities
Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of its Origin SmartCity™ platform at the City of Newark, New Jersey Department of Water and Sewer Utilities (City).
Newark, NJ, July 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Origin Utility (Origin), a leading provider of innovative smart city solutions, recently announced the successful go-live of its Origin SmartCity™ platform at the City of Newark, New Jersey Department of Water and Sewer Utilities (City).
Origin SmartCity™ provides a future-proof technical enterprise service framework that allows municipalities to choose best-in-class applications, integrated through cloud-based web services, and provides complete optionality for cities to innovate and modernize at a pace that fits their circumstances, aspirations and budget. With application, data and workflow flexibility, cities can leverage SmartCity to meet the challenges they face today, while being perfectly positioned to quickly address aging applications and opportunities in the future.
“We’re excited to partner with the City of Newark to bring this cutting-edge technology to its community which will not only make the utility billing process more convenient for residents but also help the city manage its utilities more cost effectively for the long-term,” said Justin Saye, CEO, Origin Utility. “It was clear to us from the beginning that the City cares deeply about delivering value to their community and we greatly appreciate their trust in us to assist.”
The scope of the project for the City included the following SmartCity applications:
Oracle C2M utility billing and customer information system
OriginCX customer self-service portal
OriginPay payment processing
MentorAPM mobile field work and asset management
Origin SmartCity’s unique enterprise service framework provides not only best in class software, it presents a long overdue improvement to service delivery in the municipal and utility market. For the City of Newark, the Origin project team delivered its meter to cash (M2C) solution in just eight months – less than half the time and cost of a typical project of this size and complexity. This holistic and value-based approach sets Origin SmartCity™ alone in the market to help municipal and utility clients deploy the best technology quickly and perfectly-suited to long-term sustainability.
“Our new SmartCity platform is a significant step forward in our commitment to providing modern and efficient services to our clients,” said Latesha Jessamy, Acting Manager of Billing, Budget and Customer Service of the City of Newark, Department of Water and Sewer Utilities.
Visit originutility.com/lets-connect/ to request more information about Origin SmartCity™.
About Newark Water and Sewer Utilities
Newark’s Department of Water and Sewer Utilities is committed to providing residents and business customers with the highest quality, superior tasting water, in the most efficient and cost-effective manner while meeting and exceeding all state and federal regulations and to ensure the collection and delivery of sewage generated in the city to the designated sewerage treatment facilities and the collection and handling of stormwater and combined sewage to protect the waterways from pollution.
About Origin Utility
Origin Utility is a leading provider of smart city solutions designed to enhance the quality of life for municipal residents and improve the efficiency of municipal services. With a focus on innovative technology and data-driven insights, Origin partners with cities and municipalities to deliver cutting-edge solutions that address the unique needs of their communities.
Contact
Elyse Maxwell
405-441-0010
originutility.com
