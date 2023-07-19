Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri Gains Support from SUCC3ED with CC3

As part of its SUCC3ED with CC3 initiative, the St. Louis telecommunications company CC3 Solutions donates a portion of its refurbished iPad inventory to Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri (CEAM), facilitating the St. Louis-based non-profit’s efforts to promote community engagement, awareness, and action intended to improve Missouri’s kindergarten through 12th-grade education system.