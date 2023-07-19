Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri Gains Support from SUCC3ED with CC3
As part of its SUCC3ED with CC3 initiative, the St. Louis telecommunications company CC3 Solutions donates a portion of its refurbished iPad inventory to Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri (CEAM), facilitating the St. Louis-based non-profit’s efforts to promote community engagement, awareness, and action intended to improve Missouri’s kindergarten through 12th-grade education system.
Saint Louis, MO, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- CC3 Solutions Donates Refurbished iPads to Help Modernize the Missouri Education System
As part of its SUCC3ED with CC3 initiative, the St. Louis telecommunications company CC3 Solutions donates a portion of its refurbished iPad inventory to Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri (CEAM), facilitating the St. Louis-based non-profit’s efforts to promote community engagement, awareness, and action intended to improve Missouri’s kindergarten through 12th-grade education system.
CEAM dedicates its efforts to advancing innovative education policies and solutions that ensure all Missouri families have the right to choose the educational environment they determine is best for their children.
The non-profit will use the donated iPads to assist families in selecting their preferred school, applying for scholarships, and enrolling their children at an institution that suits their needs.
“Many families that we work with don't have the technology required to navigate Missouri’s complex education system, much less research their educational options and apply for scholarships,” CEAM Director of Outreach Cici Tompkins.
“With CC3’s support, we can give many more children the opportunity to access a high-quality education, helping them live up to their full potential."
Since 2006, CEAM has been informing communities about primary education options and providing families with access to programs, including MOScholars, a program established by legislation CEAM fought to get passed.
To achieve its goals, CEAM engages and activates families by training them to become advocates for education reform in Missouri. Advocates share their real-life experiences during door-to-door canvassing, visits to the state capitol, and more.
Their stories illustrate the impact of modernized education policies and solutions in local and state school boards as well as the media.
“The most gratifying part of our work is hearing the success stories of families that accessed a more high-quality education for their children,” says Tompkins.
“Knowing that children are excited to learn, achieving academic success that prepares them for higher education and beyond, makes all the challenges worth it!”
To donate, volunteer, and learn more about CEAM, please visit www(dot)ceamteam(dot)org(slash).
About CC3 Solutions, LLC
CC3 Solutions, LLC is a single-source solutions provider that sources and implements telecommunication services for businesses. The team at CC3 Solutions provides a seamless customer experience and delivers a broad array of services, including but not limited to mobility, network, security, sourcing, and warehousing solutions.
To learn more, please visit www(dot)cc3solutions(dot)com(slash).
As part of its SUCC3ED with CC3 initiative, the St. Louis telecommunications company CC3 Solutions donates a portion of its refurbished iPad inventory to Children’s Education Alliance of Missouri (CEAM), facilitating the St. Louis-based non-profit’s efforts to promote community engagement, awareness, and action intended to improve Missouri’s kindergarten through 12th-grade education system.
CEAM dedicates its efforts to advancing innovative education policies and solutions that ensure all Missouri families have the right to choose the educational environment they determine is best for their children.
The non-profit will use the donated iPads to assist families in selecting their preferred school, applying for scholarships, and enrolling their children at an institution that suits their needs.
“Many families that we work with don't have the technology required to navigate Missouri’s complex education system, much less research their educational options and apply for scholarships,” CEAM Director of Outreach Cici Tompkins.
“With CC3’s support, we can give many more children the opportunity to access a high-quality education, helping them live up to their full potential."
Since 2006, CEAM has been informing communities about primary education options and providing families with access to programs, including MOScholars, a program established by legislation CEAM fought to get passed.
To achieve its goals, CEAM engages and activates families by training them to become advocates for education reform in Missouri. Advocates share their real-life experiences during door-to-door canvassing, visits to the state capitol, and more.
Their stories illustrate the impact of modernized education policies and solutions in local and state school boards as well as the media.
“The most gratifying part of our work is hearing the success stories of families that accessed a more high-quality education for their children,” says Tompkins.
“Knowing that children are excited to learn, achieving academic success that prepares them for higher education and beyond, makes all the challenges worth it!”
To donate, volunteer, and learn more about CEAM, please visit www(dot)ceamteam(dot)org(slash).
About CC3 Solutions, LLC
CC3 Solutions, LLC is a single-source solutions provider that sources and implements telecommunication services for businesses. The team at CC3 Solutions provides a seamless customer experience and delivers a broad array of services, including but not limited to mobility, network, security, sourcing, and warehousing solutions.
To learn more, please visit www(dot)cc3solutions(dot)com(slash).
Contact
CC3 Solutions, LLCContact
David Long
877-344-3008
cc3solutions.com
David Long
877-344-3008
cc3solutions.com
Categories