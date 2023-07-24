Peter Elebash’s New Book, "The Last Resort," is an Entertaining and Compelling True Story That Follows One Man’s Eclectic and Fascinating Life Journey
Recent release “The Last Resort,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Peter Elebash, is a delightful and fascinating nonfiction book that follows the gripping navigation and charming life stages of one man.
West Palm Beach, FL, July 24, 2023
Elebash writes, “I did it all and had a lot of excitement along the way, through three children, four marriages and some fun times on the polo field and tennis court. Not to mention playing my trumpet in a Dixieland band. Whatever trumpet playing I do in these pages will be tempered by the false notes which, I suppose, are all part of life’s rich pattern. It has been quite a ride. But let me start at the beginning.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Peter Elebash’s incredible tale focuses on the life that he has led. He takes readers through all of the exciting and challenging events that he has gone through in his life. Each chapter introduces readers to a new and refreshing story from Elebash’s past. He maps his journey from a small Southern town to a career marketing some of the finest properties in the United States.
Elebash’s writes about his array of sports activities that will take readers all around the United States and even abroad. He writes about being a scratch golfer as a teenager, foxhunting in Ireland, and even skiing in St. Moritz. His writing brings readers into his world and shows how he became who he is. Readers will be gripped and entertained from the first page. Elebash’s life story has something that all readers can learn from.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “The Last Resort” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
