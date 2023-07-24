Author AJ Marshall’s New Book, “Fate of the Scaled: The Receding Wings,” Follows Two Adventurers as They Work to Find a Way to Extend Human Life, as Ordered by Their King

Recent release “Fate of the Scaled: The Receding Wings,” from Newman Springs Publishing author AJ Marshall, follows two beings known as râdī as they set out on an important mission in a world full of mythical beasts and magic. Along the way, they'll come face to face with a dragon, an encounter that will challenge their preconceived notions on these fearsome creatures.