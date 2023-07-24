Author AJ Marshall’s New Book, “Fate of the Scaled: The Receding Wings,” Follows Two Adventurers as They Work to Find a Way to Extend Human Life, as Ordered by Their King
Recent release “Fate of the Scaled: The Receding Wings,” from Newman Springs Publishing author AJ Marshall, follows two beings known as râdī as they set out on an important mission in a world full of mythical beasts and magic. Along the way, they'll come face to face with a dragon, an encounter that will challenge their preconceived notions on these fearsome creatures.
New York, NY, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- AJ Marshall has completed her new book, “Fate of the Scaled: The Receding Wings”: a gripping fantasy adventure that follows a wise mage known as a râdī and his young apprentice as they set forth in a world bounding with magic and dragons on a quest given to them by their king. This is the first book in a series that flips the script on the typical dragon mythology.
“When Tafibus and his young ward Hawrick come face-to-face with a dragon, will their prejudices be solidified by the encounter, or will their minds be opened to a world of wonder they never knew?” writes Marshall. “Travel back in time to when dragons, mortals, and magical beings existed, and discover if they allowed their differences to keep them apart or chose to embrace the things that make them similar.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, AJ Marshall’s engaging tale will transport readers to a world brimming with fascinating lore and unique characters as Marshall’s enthralling story unfolds. Expertly paced and compelling, “Fate of the Scaled: The Receding Wings” is sure to keep readers spellbound, and on the edge of their seats desperate for more with each turn of the page.
