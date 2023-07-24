Author K.C. Boston’s New Book, “The Huntress,” is a Thrilling Story About a Woman Led by Her Free-Spirited Soul Who Refuses to be Told What to do
Recent release “The Huntress,” from Page Publishing author K.C. Boston, introduces Princess Rosabelle O’Connor, the only viela known in existence. The entire species being massacred eons before her birth makes her a target for all things evil.
New York, NY, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- K.C. Boston, the author of “The Last Viela” series, has completed her new book, “The Huntress”: an exhilarating work that follows Princess Rosabelle O’Connor, the only viela known in existence, as she works to keep her terrifying vision of the future from coming true.
Six years ago, Rose had a vision of a madman, Charles Redthorne, savagely ripping through her kingdom only to then turn his bloodthirsty sights to her family. His rampage was endlessly brutal and vicious—all she could do was watch. The choice was simple. Stop her vision from happening and save them no matter the cost—even though it meant her death. What neither of them knows, Rose is unable to die.
Rose soon discovers that when she dies; her soul becomes the Huntress—an unpaid mercenary who fights twisted immortals and wicked creatures while her true form is unable to fight the evil holding her captive.
When the Huntress learns about a particularly vile and sinister sorceress who is sacrificing women, she is determined to hunt her down.
Author K.C. Boston lives in Utah with her husband and children. She is known for her wit, trickery, and the ability to create chaos when it suits her. Because of her time as a massage therapist, she has a devoted love and knowledge for the human body. K. C. Boston has an unrepentant sweet tooth and eclectic curiosity. She adores jokes, laughter, and her ever-loyal friends and family.
Boston writes, “Though the woods were opaque with an almost inky blackness, the moon shone silver. I used its brightness as a light while I trudged silently through the dark woods. The smell of damp moss and wet tree trunks were a small comfort. The fog moved smoothly around my ankles as I tried to keep my treacherous emotions under control. My heart was breaking slowly, and sadness was soon to overtake me. Leaving my brother and two best friends was the hardest thing I had done; the agonizing grief that clawed through me almost brought me to my knees, but it was crucial for their survival.”
Published by Page Publishing, K.C. Boston’s immersive tale invites readers to discover whether Rose will be able to escape Redthorne’s clutches and see her loved ones again.
Readers who wish to experience this vivid work can purchase “The Huntress” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation.
