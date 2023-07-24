Author Miracle Camacho’s New Book, "Poems from a Discerning Heart," is a Collection of Rhythmic Poetry That Display Her Life Experiences
Recent release “Poems from a Discerning Heart,” from Page Publishing author Miracle Camacho, is a melodic collection of poems, carefully crafted in rhyming rhythm, that showcase her life experiences for readers to relate to and feel comradery through.
Providence, RI, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Miracle Camacho, a talented poet has completed her new book, “Poems from a Discerning Heart”: a melodic compilation of poetry.
In one such poem Camacho shares,
“A pitter and a patter and nothing else matters
The way I deliver things, I’ll serve it to you on a platter
I am who I am, so why try to change me
No need for hypocrisy, I’m highly sophisticated
A twister, an enigma, a brilliant kind of thinker
My spin on things makes many others want to give up
It ain’t right the way I choose to fight
Because I’m bright; I know that I’m just that nice.”
Published by Page Publishing, Miracle Camacho’s compelling tale shares a collection of vibrant poetry that share her own life experiences in a way that will resonate with readers and provide relatable comradery for those going through the same strife and woes.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Poems from a Discerning Heart” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
