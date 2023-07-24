John Edwards’ New Book, “What a Tale My Thoughts Will Tell: Words Not to Be Forgotten,” is a Touching Memoir About Family Filled with Songs That Define the Author’s Life

Recent release “What a Tale My Thoughts Will Tell: Words Not to Be Forgotten,” from Page Publishing author John Edwards, is a moving account of one man’s journey to cope with the cards that life has dealt him and navigate fatherhood in the wake of divorce. Using his favorite song lyrics when words fail, Edwards paints an emotional picture of inner turmoil and resilience.