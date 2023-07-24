John Edwards’ New Book, “What a Tale My Thoughts Will Tell: Words Not to Be Forgotten,” is a Touching Memoir About Family Filled with Songs That Define the Author’s Life
Recent release “What a Tale My Thoughts Will Tell: Words Not to Be Forgotten,” from Page Publishing author John Edwards, is a moving account of one man’s journey to cope with the cards that life has dealt him and navigate fatherhood in the wake of divorce. Using his favorite song lyrics when words fail, Edwards paints an emotional picture of inner turmoil and resilience.
El Dorado Hills, CA, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John Edwards, an accomplished author and business manager, has completed his new book, “What a Tale My Thoughts Will Tell: Words Not to Be Forgotten”: a gripping and potent letter to the author’s adult children that tells his life story.
Edwards writes, “Some people ask, ‘What is the true meaning of life?’ For some, it is derived from a philosophical or religious point of view. For others, it may be about happiness. But for me, the meaning of life is all about love. To live is to love. Even though your mother fell out of love with me, my love for her will always be unconditional and unending. The love we did share will always endure and sustain meaning in my life until the day I die. The loss of your mother’s love changed my life forever.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Edwards’ eloquent tale is structured as a letter to his two beloved children. Edwards lays out his perspective, seemingly partly as an explanation to his son and daughter and also as a form of therapy for himself. Through the course of his life, Edwards’s path evolves greatly from the ideal image of love he had in his head. He compellingly learns to pivot as life’s transitions lead Edwards down unforeseen roads.
A unique aspect of John Edwards’ work is the use of song lyrics throughout his writing. In the words of Edwards, “Music binds us in a way that language rarely does. Music is the window to the soul.” He uses his favorite songs as a way to relate to his loved ones, and it provides readers with fascinating insight into Edwards’s mind. “What a Tale My Thoughts Will Tell” presents a compelling and empathetic look at love lost.
Readers who wish to experience this poignant work can purchase “What a Tale My Thoughts Will Tell: Words Not to Be Forgotten” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
