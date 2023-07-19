New Doctoral Research on the Restoring Your Heart Program Published in the Pharos Journal of Theology
Fayetteville, GA, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) and Restoring Your Heart (RYH) announced today that new doctoral research on the Restoring Your Heart Program was published in the Pharos Journal of Theology. The Pharos Journal of Theology is an international, double-blind reviewed journal of scholarship reflecting the history and philosophy of religious thought. It primarily provides a space for discussing theological issues from cross-cultural perspectives.
The article is titled, “The Effect of Restoring Your Heart (RYH) Ministry, Finding Roots of Bitterness, and Emotional Management, on Heart Healing: A Quantitative Study in Indonesia.” It was written by Restoring Your Heart group facilitator Sri Mulyani.
The research found that the impact of RYH is "significant" and "improves emotional health in people."
As Sri Mulyani writes in the research article: "The emotional health of Indonesian citizens is at a critical level. Many residents need help so that their mental health can recover to desirable levels. With [the] RYH Ministry, people are enabled to understand emotions and express the emotions they feel, find the roots of bitterness, and process heart wounds so that the roots of bitterness can be removed and detached from life. This is so that they may have the ability to manage their emotions in a healthy manner, have greater emotional awareness, be able to self-manage, and have healthy relationship management attitudes.”
Read the full article at https://www.pharosjot.com/uploads/7/1/6/3/7163688/article_23_vol_104_3__indonesia.pdf
Restoring Your Heart offers a series of safe, small-group experiences for those who desire freedom from emotional hurt and unprocessed pain. The ministry is delivered through the church and other organizations via trained leaders who facilitate safe, gender-specific small groups to their congregation and surrounding community. RYH was developed by Jack Larson, an Atlanta-based pastor, and a team of theologians, mental health professionals, and lay leaders who collaborated to produce workbooks and group experiences geared toward helping individuals process past pain, understand emotions, and conquer shame. Restoring Your Heart is a ministry of Worldwide Discipleship Association.
Worldwide Discipleship Association (WDA) is an interdenominational Christian ministry whose mission is to serve the church worldwide by developing Christ-like character in people and equipping them to disciple others like Jesus. WDA has been serving the metro Atlanta area since 1974.
