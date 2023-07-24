Mark Trager’s New Book, “Seasons: Shine: Poetry Reflecting On God And Life,” is an Insightful Arrangement of Poetry That Explores a Time of Self-Discovery & Renewed Faith

“Seasons: Shine: Poetry Reflecting on God and Life,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mark Trager, is an engaging reading experience that shares a deeply personal journey of private and spiritual upheaval that led to an unexpected fulfillment in faith.