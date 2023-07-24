Mahlon Treaster’s Newly Released "Articles of the Christian Faith from the Holy Scriptures" is a Study of Key Components of Christianity
“Articles of the Christian Faith from the Holy Scriptures,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mahlon Treaster, is an informative and encouraging discussion of familiar aspects to the Christian faith that will bring clarity to believers both new and established.
New York, NY, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Articles of the Christian Faith from the Holy Scriptures”: a concise and informative study of God’s word. “Articles of the Christian Faith from the Holy Scriptures” is the creation of published author Mahlon Treaster, who graduated from Baptist Bible Seminary with a teacher’s training diploma, three-year Bible diploma, and a five-year theology.
Treaster shares, “At West Colesville Baptist Church, I taught the adult class of men and women for over forty years. I hope what I have written encourages Christians to live a godly life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mahlon Treaster’s new book draws from the author’s personal study and spiritual leadership shared in hope of empowering others in their pursuit of fulfillment in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Articles of the Christian Faith from the Holy Scriptures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Articles of the Christian Faith from the Holy Scriptures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Treaster shares, “At West Colesville Baptist Church, I taught the adult class of men and women for over forty years. I hope what I have written encourages Christians to live a godly life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mahlon Treaster’s new book draws from the author’s personal study and spiritual leadership shared in hope of empowering others in their pursuit of fulfillment in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Articles of the Christian Faith from the Holy Scriptures” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Articles of the Christian Faith from the Holy Scriptures,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories