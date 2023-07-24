Jose Galvan’s Newly Released "Sent Seven: Revival" is a Compelling Science Fiction That Takes Readers to a War-Torn Land of Burgeoning Revolution
“Sent Seven: Revival,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jose Galvan, is an exciting adventure that brings opposing forces and an unforeseen destiny to life as a ragtag team of unlikely heroes find themselves facing a dangerous threat.
Boulder City, NV, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Sent Seven: Revival”: a gripping fiction that will have readers racing to see what will become of the inhabitants of Xantus. “Sent Seven: Revival” is the creation of published author Jose Galvan, a dedicated father of four who was born and raised in the small town of Winnemucca, Nevada, home of the high deserts of northern Nevada. Jose’s faith has navigated him through this crazy adventure called life. As a football coach for well over fifteen years, Jose has enjoyed giving back to the community and mentoring the youth in sports and Christianity. Screen printing is another self-taught passion Jose enjoys. Jose dedicates this book to his late father, Santos.
Galvan shares, “On the small planet of Xantus, a revolution is about take place. The stage is set for an epic adventure where a ragtag team led by Trykan Tenc discover a truth kept secret for many years. The Swayer influence has reached its boiling point and must be dealt with. Can Trykan guide his team to victory while seeking his origins? Follow the Sent Seven as the story unfolds!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jose Galvan’s new book will delight the imagination as an engaging drama unfolds filled with affable characters and brave acts of heroism.
Consumers can purchase "Sent Seven: Revival" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Sent Seven: Revival," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
