Dr. Nina Knight, Ed. D’s Newly Released “Eight-Sixteen Leadership: Leading You in a World That Wants to Follow” is a Motivating Self-Help Work
“Eight-Sixteen Leadership: Leading You in a World That Wants to Follow,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Nina Knight, Ed. D, shares an encouraging message of the promise of success for those seeking to develop and expand their leadership qualities through personal reflection and growth.
Philadelphia, PA, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Eight-Sixteen Leadership: Leading You in a World That Wants to Follow”: an articulate and thought-provoking personal growth resource. “Eight-Sixteen Leadership: Leading You in a World That Wants to Follow” is the creation of published author Dr. Nina Knight, Ed. D, an educator, youth advocate, community volunteer, motivational speaker, and author. She completed her undergraduate studies in urban education at Penn State University, her graduate studies in special education and reading specialist at St. Joseph’s University, and her doctorate with an emphasis on administrative leadership at Walden University. Dr. Knight’s passion is to support leaders as they navigate the terrains of self-discovery to develop the gift of leadership within. She is the founder and CEO of the For Me Collection.
Dr. Knight shares, “The leadership relationship is a peculiar one; it carries a weight that often feels uncomfortable while highlighting an undeniable attraction to those who answer its call. Leadership is something we all crave, and our desire is to participate in effective leadership practice. Yet it is the one area we find the greatest struggle among investors. Too often we are conflicted with the concept of leadership because we wrestle with embracing the responsibility attached. Eight-Sixteen Leadership supports your desire to accept your role as a leader by assisting you in tackling the inner challenges that prevent your growth as a leader.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Nina Knight, Ed. D’s new book will challenge current and future leaders to seek effective strategies for effective leadership.
Consumers can purchase “Eight-Sixteen Leadership: Leading You in a World That Wants to Follow” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Eight-Sixteen Leadership: Leading You in a World That Wants to Follow,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
