Author Courage MB’s New Book, “My Service Notebook: Walking In His Presence,” is a Spiritual Read Meant to Guide Believers to Walk with Christ
Recent release “My Service Notebook: Walking In His Presence,” from Covenant Books author Courage MB, is a faith-based guide meant to equip believers on their spiritual journeys as they venture to walk with Christ.
New York, NY, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Courage MB has completed his new book, “My Service Notebook: Walking In His Presence,” a faith-based guide for Christians.
Courage shares, “My Service Notebook is designed with an evangelist focus. It is set up to encourage believers in God’s presence by studying His word weekly out of the notes they will write during Sunday’s services, host family Bible studies, and learn new Bible verses on a weekly basis. We are committed to redirecting the mind of believers on the importance of writing notes during church services, promoting personal study time that will develop the word of God in you for effective evangelism. Studying Sunday’s messages easily connect you to the Lord. During these studies, the Holy Spirit helps you to have a deeper understanding of the message. He will also inspire you to write personal notes during your studies. This pattern of study will help you grow faster, develop active prayer life, and give you the ability to evangelize for the Lord Jesus Christ. The word of God ought to help us grow in Christ and we in return make Him known to the world. This book will take your faith to that level. It also has a motivational message written to inspire your heart at home before attending Sunday services and a consistent Bible study lessons for the family. MSNB also has blind pages for Sunday school notes, Sunday service notes, and Bible studies notes. We have special pages for you to write personal thoughts, revelations you may receive from the Lord during your personal study, and favorite Bible verses you may desire to learn during the week.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Courage MB’s new book was composed to arm believers on their own spiritual journeys.
Readers can purchase “My Service Notebook: Walking In His Presence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
