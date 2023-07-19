Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to GiFT, Help Support Families with Critically Ill Newborns
St. Louis, MO, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, July 25, at their Rock Hill location. Funds raised from the day will be donated to Giving is a Family Tradition (GiFT), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to supporting families with critically ill newborns.
Twice a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria features a local nonprofit organization and donates 100% of profits from the entire day to the charity. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $366,667.00 to local nonprofit organizations.
GiFT will use the funds raised from Giveback Tuesday to support its Destination Home program, which helps families prepare to bring their infant home after prolonged hospitalization in the NICU. This program equips families to create a safe home environment by providing infant care essentials and education on infant health and safety.
The nonprofit ensures every family has a car seat, a safe sleep environment, bath supplies, clothes, developmental aids, diapers, feeding supplies, home safety items, and, when needed, the provision of referrals to outside agencies.
Families receive care packages and gift cards while the baby is in the NICU, a
homecoming package of infant care essentials prior to the baby’s discharge, and families may request additional supplies for 1 year following their baby's discharge from the NICU.
GiFT, which became a nonprofit in 2011, started as a family tradition known as The Holiday Project in 2003. Its Destination Home program will serve more than 160 families in 2023. To learn more about Giving is a Family Tradition, please visit https://www.givingisafamilytradition.org/.
About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria
Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.
Katie Collier
(314) 942-6555
www.katiespizzaandpasta.com
