Baruch Chauskin Unveils His New Single "Di Sapozhkelekh"
Ulterground Records is excited to announce the release of “Di Sapozhkelekh,” a new single by Baruch Chauskin.
Brooklyn, NY, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Di Sapozhkelekh is a product of a long-time creative collaboration between Baruch Chauskin and Valery Brusilovsky, a music arranger, producer and a highly sought-after drummer, based in Frankfurt a. M, Germany. The skillful and sophisticated arrangement of the song that Valery created, matches perfectly the delicate and soulful vocal performance of Baruch Chauskin. Baruch’s deep expertise in Yiddish and Klezmer folklore shines in full in this tender and affectionate rendition of this rare song.
The song was discovered by Michael Alpert in the 80s from a Ukrainian emigrant, Bronya Sakina. It was made a part of the Broadway show Those Were the Days. Notable performers of the song include Eleanor Reissa, Adrienne Cooper and Joanne Borts. The presented rendition of Baruch Chauskin and Valery Brusilovsky, represents a more traditional north-east European Yiddish wedding tradition.
Di Sapozhkelekh is available on all major streaming and download platforms starting July 19, 2023.
https://song.link/Sapozhkelekh
Baruch Chauskin is a Cantor, Singer, active Yiddish cultural ambassador and researcher, based in Osnabrück, Germany. He was a soloist in the synagogue choir of the Westend Synagogue in Frankfurt, conducted by Benjamin Brainman. This was followed by a position as cantor in the Westend Synagogue in Frankfurt. His training in New York with the famous cantor Josef Malovany, professor of liturgical music at the Belz School of Jewish Music at Yeshiva University, ensured a broad range of his cantoral skills. Today he is a cantor of the synagogue in Osnabrück and takes master classes with Honorary Dean, Prof. Malovany at the Institute for Traditional Liturgy in Leipzig.
"You can feel the love for God in the way he sings." - Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung
Baruch is a man with the brilliant baritone voice, who knows how to fascinate his listeners with liturgical songs as well as with traditional Jewish music and classical Yiddish humor.
