CRN’s 2023 Inclusive Leadership Network Honors Elena Shorb of Mission Cloud
Los Angeles, CA, July 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mission Cloud, a cloud managed services provider, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Elena Shorb, Vice President, Channel & Alliances to its inaugural Inclusive Channel Leaders list for 2023. For the first time, CRN is recognizing executives from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose commitments to inclusive leadership are making an impact across the IT channel.
The CRN 2023 Inclusive Channel Leaders list honorees are passionate about promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) across their areas of influence. With this recognition, CRN honors these individuals for their unwavering dedication to inclusivity in the channel and the greater technology industry.
Elena Shorb is an innovative channel leader with over eight years of channel sales experience. Her role as the leader of Mission Cloud’s strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a Premier Tier Partner has been instrumental in driving the company’s rapid growth. Since the beginning of the AWS Partner Ecosystem, Elena has built a first of-its-kind channel team working in tandem with AWS to drive the best possible customer outcomes.
One of Elena’s remarkable achievements has been positioning Mission Cloud as a top partner in AWS marketplace offerings, with a particular focus on Generative AI. However, her vision extends far beyond business success. Elena is dedicated to fostering an environment where her team and channel partners feel represented and empowered to engage authentically.
Recognizing the importance of diversity and inclusivity, Elena has emerged as an innovative leader, promoting Mission Cloud’s diversity goals and groundbreaking cloud diversity programs. Her passion lies in empowering diverse communities with access to cloud literacy. To achieve this, Elena has implemented transparent diversity reporting into all Mission presentations, showcasing the company’s commitment to inclusivity.
Elena’s efforts extend beyond the walls of Mission Cloud. She has collaborated with AWS and SUITUP to deliver volunteer career days to underrepresented students, providing them with valuable insights and opportunities in the technology industry. Additionally, Elena has hosted community events in partnership with organizations such as I Support the Girls, Central Texas Food Bank, and Services for the Underserved (Sus.org). Through these initiatives, Elena has made a tangible impact on diverse communities, nurturing growth and equality.
“We are so excited to announce this year’s honorees and shine a light on their passion and commitment to inclusivity across the channel. Because of their transparent leadership, our work environments are safer and more accepting places where everyone can feel comfortable showing up as the best version of themselves each day,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The channel is a more caring and compassionate place because of them, and we look forward to seeing what great things they do next.”
“I, like many other women in the tech channel, have repeatedly been the one of the few women in the room throughout my career. As I've come to learn about why that is, and the cloud literacy skills gap, it has prompted me to take action,” said Shorb. “It’s an honor to be recognized as an Inclusive leader, and I’m grateful to work alongside an organization like AWS who shares in the mission to extend access and opportunity to other women and other underrepresented groups.”
