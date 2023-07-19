Stefan Kristinkov Unveils His New Single "Incipit"
Stefan Kristinkov's new two-track single, “Incipit,” released.
Brooklyn, NY, July 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ulterground Records is pleased to announce the release of “Incipit,” a new two-track single by Stefan Kristinkov.
Recorded in Malmö, Sweden and New York, USA, Incipit consists of two tracks, both inspired by a scene from a different short film. The first track, titled “In Your Language,” is an unaccompanied clarinet solo piece, which creatively utilizes the digital sound processing. Sonically, it explores connections between the Northern and Southern European musical folklore language on the one hand, and the musical features found in the South American Andean and Amazon Rain Forest regions. But the emotional idea of the track is the urgency to appreciate and preserve rich folklore traditions of various small nations, which are slipping away.
The second and the title track is a clarinet and violin duet, in post-minimalist electro-acoustic style with some improvisational art-music and jazz elements. Inspired by a romantic scene from an independent short film, it explores the idea of nascent relationship possibility.
Incipit is available on all major streaming and download platforms starting July 19, 2023.
https://song.link/incipit
Stefan Kristinkov is an eclectic composer, known primarily for his work in independent films, and a clarinetist with an extensive performing background, based in the New York City.
His music is characterized by its inventiveness in combining diverse, often unexpected musical elements, blurring the boundaries of styles and genres.
Regardless of being an accomplished musician, music producer and an ambitious composer with years of professional experience, Stefan retains a profound curiosity allowing him to consistently explore new ideas and pursue unique creative solutions.
https://www.stefank.us
