QNAP Updates McAfee Antivirus for NAS, Adding Multi-Thread Scanning and More
New Taipei City, Taiwan, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc. today released McAfee Antivirus Version 3.2 for QNAP NAS systems. This new version introduces several powerful features designed to enhance the overall security and efficiency of QNAP NAS, including:
-Virus definition update: With the ability to choose the frequency of auto-update checks, users can now ensure their NAS is safeguarded against emerging threats.
-Smart scan: The smart scan feature intelligently detects and skips previously scanned files, optimizing the scanning process for improved efficiency and reduced system load.
-Multi-thread scanning: Leveraging the processing power of robust CPUs, the NAS divides scanning tasks into multiple threads, enabling parallel processing and dramatically improving scanning speed. (Note: This feature is only supported by processors with more than four threads.)
-Infected files management: When McAfee Antivirus detects infected files, users are empowered with a range of specific actions they can take to mitigate the threat. These actions include Restore, Restore and Exclude, Quarantine, Repair, and Delete.
"The release of McAfee Antivirus version 3.2 underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge security solutions for NAS users," said Sean Peng, Product Manager of QNAP, adding "We continuously strive to enhance the protection and performance of our customers' data, and these new features in McAfee Antivirus for NAS represent a significant step forward in achieving that goal."
Availability
McAfee Antivirus for NAS version 3.2 is available for all QNAP NAS with QTS 5.0.0/QuTS hero h5.0.0 (or later). A free 30-day trial is available for each QNAP NAS device. For more information, please visit www.qnap.com.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
-Virus definition update: With the ability to choose the frequency of auto-update checks, users can now ensure their NAS is safeguarded against emerging threats.
-Smart scan: The smart scan feature intelligently detects and skips previously scanned files, optimizing the scanning process for improved efficiency and reduced system load.
-Multi-thread scanning: Leveraging the processing power of robust CPUs, the NAS divides scanning tasks into multiple threads, enabling parallel processing and dramatically improving scanning speed. (Note: This feature is only supported by processors with more than four threads.)
-Infected files management: When McAfee Antivirus detects infected files, users are empowered with a range of specific actions they can take to mitigate the threat. These actions include Restore, Restore and Exclude, Quarantine, Repair, and Delete.
"The release of McAfee Antivirus version 3.2 underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge security solutions for NAS users," said Sean Peng, Product Manager of QNAP, adding "We continuously strive to enhance the protection and performance of our customers' data, and these new features in McAfee Antivirus for NAS represent a significant step forward in achieving that goal."
Availability
McAfee Antivirus for NAS version 3.2 is available for all QNAP NAS with QTS 5.0.0/QuTS hero h5.0.0 (or later). A free 30-day trial is available for each QNAP NAS device. For more information, please visit www.qnap.com.
About QNAP
QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. QNAP envisions NAS as being more than simple storage and has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.
Contact
Woody ChangContact
+88626412000
+88626412000
Categories