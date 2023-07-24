Author Janet L. Adams’s New Book, "The Puzzle," is About a Married Man Who Begins Receiving Mysterious Love Letters from a Secret Admirer That Put His Loyalty to the Test

Recent release “The Puzzle,” from Page Publishing author Janet L. Adams, is an intoxicating novel that follows Jacob, who has been married for over fourteen years when he starts receiving mysterious love letters from a secret admirer. He is flattered and curious about the source of these notes which include puzzle pieces.