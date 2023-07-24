Author Janet L. Adams’s New Book, "The Puzzle," is About a Married Man Who Begins Receiving Mysterious Love Letters from a Secret Admirer That Put His Loyalty to the Test
Recent release “The Puzzle,” from Page Publishing author Janet L. Adams, is an intoxicating novel that follows Jacob, who has been married for over fourteen years when he starts receiving mysterious love letters from a secret admirer. He is flattered and curious about the source of these notes which include puzzle pieces.
Longview, TX, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Janet L. Adams, who lives with her husband, Paul, in Longview, Texas, has completed her new book, “The Puzzle”: a gripping novel that follows Jacob as he navigates the unexpected situation of receiving mysterious love letters as a married man. Initially, he shares his seductress’ letters with his wife, but as time goes on, he stops.
Author Janet L. Adams has two adult children, Amy and Brett, and are adding to their growing family. She was raised in Erie, Pennsylvania, alongside four sisters and one brother. Her educational career included teaching and school counseling. She believes that life lessons can be collected through all experiences, good or bad. Faith, family, and friends drive her life.
Adams writes, “Although I was happy with my husband and family, I felt like I had fallen into a constant rerun of my daily life. I was beginning to question everything in my mind. What was the purpose? Was I living or just existing? I had been married to Jacob for a little over fourteen years, and our love was stronger than ever, though bland. I wanted something to spice up our relationship. The mundane routine of life was becoming so laborious. Each day brought the same repetition of unsatisfying tasks. After all, one can only get so excited about the perfect crease on a pant leg or the mirror shine in the pane windows.”
Published by Page Publishing, Janet L. Adams’s original tale invites readers to discover whether Jacob, who has always been faithful, will fall into temptation.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “The Puzzle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
