Author Rachel ReNee’s New Book, “Happy Being ME,” is a Colorful Tale of an Orange Crayon Who Learns to Love Himself and Realizes He is Perfect Just as He is
Recent release “Happy Being ME,” from Covenant Books author Rachel ReNee, is an adorable story that centers around an orange crayon who is desperate to be chosen to help finish the Creator’s photo. After trying to disguise himself and pretend to be all other colors, the orange crayon discovers the importance of celebrating oneself and being true to who they are.
New York, NY, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rachel ReNee, who was raised all over the state of Arizona, has completed her new book, “Happy Being ME”: a charming story of an orange crayon who tries any way possible to be chosen by the Creator to help finish his picture and learns a valuable lesson about trying not to be someone else along the way.
“All the orange crayon wants is to be able to be a part of the picture, and he is willing to do anything to make it happen,” shares Rachel. “Attempt after attempt fails, and yet he will not give up trying to convince the Creator to choose him, whether that be to color the sky, fly with the birds, swim with the fish, or even dance in the wind. Will the orange crayon be able to figure out what the Creator wants and become a part of the picture?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rachel’s new book is a beautiful story about learning to accept oneself, and not trying to hide one’s true colors simply to fit in. With vibrant artwork to help bring her story to life, she weaves a timeless story that is sure to remain with readers of all ages long after its brilliant conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Happy Being ME” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“All the orange crayon wants is to be able to be a part of the picture, and he is willing to do anything to make it happen,” shares Rachel. “Attempt after attempt fails, and yet he will not give up trying to convince the Creator to choose him, whether that be to color the sky, fly with the birds, swim with the fish, or even dance in the wind. Will the orange crayon be able to figure out what the Creator wants and become a part of the picture?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rachel’s new book is a beautiful story about learning to accept oneself, and not trying to hide one’s true colors simply to fit in. With vibrant artwork to help bring her story to life, she weaves a timeless story that is sure to remain with readers of all ages long after its brilliant conclusion.
Readers can purchase “Happy Being ME” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories