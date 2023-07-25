Author Rachel ReNee’s New Book, “Happy Being ME,” is a Colorful Tale of an Orange Crayon Who Learns to Love Himself and Realizes He is Perfect Just as He is

Recent release “Happy Being ME,” from Covenant Books author Rachel ReNee, is an adorable story that centers around an orange crayon who is desperate to be chosen to help finish the Creator’s photo. After trying to disguise himself and pretend to be all other colors, the orange crayon discovers the importance of celebrating oneself and being true to who they are.