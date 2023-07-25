Author Marlene Fekete’s New Book, "Tattle Tales," is an Uplifting Collection of Ruminations on Animals and Their Place in God’s Kingdom
Recent release “Tattle Tales,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Marlene Fekete, combines journal entries with Scripture to present the author’s interpretation of the purpose of animals and how they enrich our earthly lives.
Cadillac, MI, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Newman Springs Publishing author Marlene Fekete has completed her new book, “Tattle Tales”: a thoughtful collection that puts pets’ places on earth and in heaven in perspective. Mother of six, adoptive mother of eleven non-verbal children, and a dog breeder for decades, Fekete had to use her God-given talents to communicate. She is now sharing some of her most prescient thoughts about animals and man in this enriching collection.
“It has been a great reward as a Christian. I’ve had lifelong experience meeting people with pets. Sharing with them and caring for them has been a great reward, along with meeting Christians and nonbelievers alike in sharing my faith in God’s creativity of each creature,” Fekete said.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Fekete’s inspiring tale centers on animals, who need no salvation because they are perfectly obedient. Through stories and Scripture, Fekete paints a picture of pets as gifts, blessings, and sometimes angels on earth sent here to do God’s will.
Fekete writes, “My wish for Tattle Tails is that it will give some soulful food to some readers on behalf of all living and breathing beings, to give you some peace to help you in some way. This is not very detailed, but it may be enough to put your mind in a positive direction and maybe enough to provoke some of your own investigation into the truth of the Scripture. Maybe to bring you into some thoughts about what needs to be revealed about you—thoughts about how to see the future of your loved ones and your loyal pets and the world of animals.”
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tattle Tales” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
