Bohdan Kolomijez’s New Book, “Clean By Design: How To Clean Up Your Health Care Facility And Keep It That Way,” Reveals How Cleanliness is Linked to a Company’s Success
North Royalton, OH, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bohdan Kolomijez has completed his most recent book, “Clean By Design: How To Clean Up Your Health Care Facility And Keep It That Way”: a comprehensive manual to aid healthcare facilities in maintaining optimal cleanliness and initiating an Environmental Services Department program to provide the best possible quality of care to patients, while also boosting morale amongst staff members.
Bohdan Kolomijez is a former president of the Cleveland Chapter of the Environmental Management Association and Member of the Year. During his presidency, he helped to grow the chapter’s membership to fifty-two professionals and helped the chapter organize profitable seminars to further the technical and leadership education of its membership and guests. Kolomijez has also held professional certifications in Health Care Facility Management through the Environmental Management Association and as a certified laundry manager through the National Association for Institutional Laundry Management. He spent ten years as an instructor for Cuyahoga Community College’s Hospitality Management program and has written six nationally published articles covering environmental services operational issues.
In addition to his previously mentioned work, author Bohdan Kolomijez has served on the Ohio Hospital Association’s Board of Directors, favorably impacting the early-stage development of the national and state legislation defining toxic waste. This team also organized educational seminars for statewide attendees.
“A practical how-to guide on setting up an EVS program for a medical facility,” writes Kolomijez. “Many of the policies can also apply to commercial, industrial, and office settings. It contains amazing feats, secrets, charts, and tables to help the reader make significant improvements in their programs. These are supported by real-life stories and examples that show readers what to do and more importantly what not to do. The book’s policies will help provide an operations manual that even the most cynical of insurance companies will like. What is wrong with saving money on liability insurance premiums?”
Published by Fulton Books, Bohdan Kolomijez’s book will aid readers in evaluating a facility for any weaknesses when it comes to organization and cleanliness and help to improve the work of such facilities by creating a step-by-step process to managing and maintaining the work done by an EVS program. Through Kolomijez’s writings, readers will recognize that having a clean hospital, facility, or other professional setting is the key to improving performance, and is not only good for staff and customers, but for the bottom line as well.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Clean By Design: How To Clean Up Your Health Care Facility And Keep It That Way” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
