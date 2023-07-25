Dr. Michael Keirns’s Newly Released "Ignatian Spirituality and Golf" is a Fascinating Exploration of the Teachings of St. Ignatius in Relation to the Art of Golf
“Ignatian Spirituality and Golf,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Michael Keirns, is an encouraging opportunity to expand one’s understanding and success regarding the fulfilling nature of golf.
Centennial, CO, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Ignatian Spirituality and Golf”: an uplifting discussion of the spiritual and the physical. “Ignatian Spirituality and Golf” is the creation of published author Dr. Michael Keirns, a professor emeritus at Regis University where he taught physical therapy and led spiritual retreats for over twenty years. Dr. Keirns has been a physical therapist and athletic trainer over forty years and possesses a huge passion for the game of golf. He and his wife reside happily on the fifth hole of a local golf course in Colorado. He has been a junior golf instructor for fifteen years and is certified as a Level two medical golf expert through the Titlist Performance Institute.
Dr. Keirns shares, “Ignatian spirituality and golf is a book which introduces a foundation of St. Ignatius’s teachings and how they can be integrated on the golf course. Saint Ignatius of Loyola is the founder of the Jesuit order and uses his spiritual exercises to guide a golfer on how they can be mentally stronger and have joy during their time on and off the golf course. Each chapter will have perspectives on the golf game as St. Ignatius might have witnessed this blessed game.
“Along with spiritual exercises, at the end of each chapter will be physical exercise tips for enriching your game from a physical therapy perspective. This includes stretching and strengthening programs to augment one’s golf game. This will provide an enhancement of the game which will improve a golfer’s journey physically and spiritually. Finally, one should get out of this book what golf has to offer each of us: wisdom and joy!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Michael Keirns’s new book will challenge and empower readers seeking to explore both spiritually and from an athletic perspective.
Consumers can purchase “Ignatian Spirituality and Golf” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ignatian Spirituality and Golf,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
