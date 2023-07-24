Author Sandra Ellis’s New Book, “Northern Woods: The Cabin,” is an Enthralling Tale of Facing One's Past Anguish in Order to Conquer One's Fears and Find Healing

Recent release “Northern Woods: The Cabin,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sandra Ellis, tells the compelling story of Mary, a young woman who lost her father in a freak accident at her family's log cabin where she spent many years as a child. Determined to move forward, she returns to the cabin to heal the wound that infamous day left on her soul and encourages her mother to do the same.