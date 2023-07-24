Author Sandra Ellis’s New Book, “Northern Woods: The Cabin,” is an Enthralling Tale of Facing One's Past Anguish in Order to Conquer One's Fears and Find Healing
Recent release “Northern Woods: The Cabin,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sandra Ellis, tells the compelling story of Mary, a young woman who lost her father in a freak accident at her family's log cabin where she spent many years as a child. Determined to move forward, she returns to the cabin to heal the wound that infamous day left on her soul and encourages her mother to do the same.
Scotia, NY, July 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sandra Ellis, a prolific writer who spent many weekends camping in the Adirondacks with her family while growing up, has completed her new book, “Northern Woods: The Cabin”: a gripping story of a young woman who must return to a formerly beloved childhood location in order to face the trauma she endured there long ago.
“The cabin is a place where Mary spent much of her childhood with her parents,” writes Ellis. “In her early twenties, her father was killed in a freak accident in the yard. Mary realizes that in order for her to move on with her life, she needs to return to the cabin alone, facing again that awful day. The story continues with convincing her mother that she also needs to return, with old relationships revisited and events that follow throughout her journey to heal.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sandra Ellis’s stirring tale is inspired by the log cabin purchased by the author’s parents in a small town in the Adirondacks, which became the author’s happy place with its peaceful and quiet atmosphere. Expertly paced and character-driven, Ellis takes readers on a profound journey of working through past traumas in order to take control of one’s fears and life that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning and deeply emotional conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Northern Woods: The Cabin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
