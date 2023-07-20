Scottsdale Philharmonic Delights Audience with Independence Day Concert; Orchestra Announces Concert Dates for 2023-24
Scottsdale, AZ, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- More than 1,100 people attended the exciting, special Independence Day concert presented by the Scottsdale Philharmonic on July 2 at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church in Scottsdale. The concert was opened with a message from Veteran Charlie Ellis of Operation Enduring Gratitude who asked all of the many Veterans, active military and their families attending to stand and be honored for their service.
The audience then gave standing ovations after hearing patriotic favorites such as “America the Beautiful,” “Stars and Stripes,” “God Bless America,” and the “Washington Post March.” To watch a recording of the concert, visit https://vimeo.com/842010869.
“I am excited to say we have sold out almost every concert this season at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and because of this, we have decided to move our concerts to two larger venues with more seating and easy parking,” explains Joy Partridge, president and co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic.
The Scottsdale Philharmonic will have an expanded concert schedule for fall 2023 and 2024. The concerts will be Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m. Check the website for concert venue location.
- The season opening concert on Oct. 8 will feature piano soloist Vitaly Serebriakov in Brahms’ “Piano Concerto No. 1, Movement 1”; Marquez’s “Danzon Number 2”; and Mendelssohn’s “The Hebrides Fingal’s Cave.”
- The program for the Nov. 12 concert will be: Brahms’ “Symphony No.1”, Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro Overture,” Tchaikovsky’s “Marche Slave Op.31,” and Herbert’s “Ah Sweet Mystery of Life” with Soloist Melissa Solomon.
- Dec. 17 is the Philharmonic’s popular annual holiday concert with holiday favorites and classical music.
- Concert dates for the first half of 2024 are Feb. 11, March 17, May 5 and June 30.
Concert tickets are available for a $20 donation ($35 for VIP premium seating) at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. Season tickets also are available.
“We are planning to re-start our youth orchestra program this year to continue our emphasis on providing more opportunities for students to play,” explains Partridge. “All students may attend our concerts for free but still need to request a ticket online.
“The vision of the Scottsdale Philharmonic becoming a valued symphony in the Phoenix metro area is just beginning,” Partridge explains. “We invite anyone who is passionate about classical music to be part of our Classical Music Alliance of Arizona.” For more information, contact Joy@scottsdalephilharmonic.com.
The Scottsdale Philharmonic is a non-profit organization that receives a vast majority of its support from individual donors. “We have found that grants are less available to groups like ours after the COVID pandemic, so donations are even more important now,” explains Partridge.
In keeping with the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s mission to provide classical music for everyone, concerts are free through the Philharmonic’s live-streaming program. The live streams can be accessed through the website, scottsdalephilharmonic.com, during the performance.
For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic or to make a donation, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
The audience then gave standing ovations after hearing patriotic favorites such as “America the Beautiful,” “Stars and Stripes,” “God Bless America,” and the “Washington Post March.” To watch a recording of the concert, visit https://vimeo.com/842010869.
“I am excited to say we have sold out almost every concert this season at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts and because of this, we have decided to move our concerts to two larger venues with more seating and easy parking,” explains Joy Partridge, president and co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic.
The Scottsdale Philharmonic will have an expanded concert schedule for fall 2023 and 2024. The concerts will be Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m. Check the website for concert venue location.
- The season opening concert on Oct. 8 will feature piano soloist Vitaly Serebriakov in Brahms’ “Piano Concerto No. 1, Movement 1”; Marquez’s “Danzon Number 2”; and Mendelssohn’s “The Hebrides Fingal’s Cave.”
- The program for the Nov. 12 concert will be: Brahms’ “Symphony No.1”, Mozart’s “Marriage of Figaro Overture,” Tchaikovsky’s “Marche Slave Op.31,” and Herbert’s “Ah Sweet Mystery of Life” with Soloist Melissa Solomon.
- Dec. 17 is the Philharmonic’s popular annual holiday concert with holiday favorites and classical music.
- Concert dates for the first half of 2024 are Feb. 11, March 17, May 5 and June 30.
Concert tickets are available for a $20 donation ($35 for VIP premium seating) at www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. Season tickets also are available.
“We are planning to re-start our youth orchestra program this year to continue our emphasis on providing more opportunities for students to play,” explains Partridge. “All students may attend our concerts for free but still need to request a ticket online.
“The vision of the Scottsdale Philharmonic becoming a valued symphony in the Phoenix metro area is just beginning,” Partridge explains. “We invite anyone who is passionate about classical music to be part of our Classical Music Alliance of Arizona.” For more information, contact Joy@scottsdalephilharmonic.com.
The Scottsdale Philharmonic is a non-profit organization that receives a vast majority of its support from individual donors. “We have found that grants are less available to groups like ours after the COVID pandemic, so donations are even more important now,” explains Partridge.
In keeping with the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s mission to provide classical music for everyone, concerts are free through the Philharmonic’s live-streaming program. The live streams can be accessed through the website, scottsdalephilharmonic.com, during the performance.
For more information about the Scottsdale Philharmonic or to make a donation, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
Contact
Scottsdale PhilharmonicContact
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com
Categories