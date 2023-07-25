Daniel Duke’s New Book, "River of Dreams," is a Captivating Tale of the Dark Secrets and Shocking Revelations One County Doctor Has Learned Over His Years of Practice

Recent release “River of Dreams,” from Page Publishing author Daniel Duke, is a fascinating fictionalized study of history’s ironies. Duke’s story follows a family doctor from a small county in Virginia who was privy to many of the community’s secrets. After retiring and selling his practice, Doc decides to reveal a scandalous tale of dreams deferred.