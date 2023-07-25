Daniel Duke’s New Book, "River of Dreams," is a Captivating Tale of the Dark Secrets and Shocking Revelations One County Doctor Has Learned Over His Years of Practice
Recent release “River of Dreams,” from Page Publishing author Daniel Duke, is a fascinating fictionalized study of history’s ironies. Duke’s story follows a family doctor from a small county in Virginia who was privy to many of the community’s secrets. After retiring and selling his practice, Doc decides to reveal a scandalous tale of dreams deferred.
Keswick, VA, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Daniel Duke, an accomplished historian who graduated from Yale University, has completed his new book, “River of Dreams”: a gripping and potent reflection of the author’s deep roots in the Old Dominion and his love of historical irony.
“If you’ll pardon the indelicacy, a good story is a lot like flatulence; it cannot be withheld indefinitely,” writes Daniel Duke. “I’ve waited almost three decades to share the story that follows. Respect for patient privacy and personal friendship compelled me to do so. Now that Emory Allen Ashcroft III has celebrated his homegoing, as they say in these parts, I am finally at liberty to proceed. As you’ve probably guessed, I’m not a storyteller by trade. Until recently, bread got put on my table because I tended to folks’ aches and pains. Occasionally, I also brought someone into this world or ushered them out. It was in the course of performing my medical duties, in fact, that I became entangled in the lives and events that make up a large part of my story.”
Published by Page Publishing, Daniel Duke’s enthralling tale is told from the point of view of Russell Curry, better known simply as “Doc.” Doc is a retired medical doctor who resides in Charles City County, Virginia, a county historically known for plantations, patriotism, and poverty. He’s been told scores of shocking stories over the years of being the county’s family doctor. After selling his practice, Doc feels it’s finally time to share one such sensational story that is sure to rock his sleepy river community.
Doc knows that there's something about a river that inspires dreams, and Virginia’s historic James River is no exception. But where dreams lurk, so do dark secrets. Doc has learned that the colorful characters around him, though they share the same stretch of river, do not always share the same dreams.
