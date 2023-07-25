Andrew Jackson’s New Book, "God Bless America: Save the American Republic," is an Eye-Opening Look at the Downfall of the U.S.A. in the Wake of the Trump Administration
New York, NY, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Andrew Jackson, a true family man and servant of the Lord, has completed his most recent book, “God Bless America: Save the American Republic”: a gripping and potent call-to-arms for patriots and Christians alike to rise up against the Marxist forces infiltrating U.S. politics.
“In the presidential elections of 2016,” says author Andrew Jackson, “the American republic was saved from a silent coup and was exposed with the fake dossier on Donald Trump. The forty-fifth president, Trump, was willing and able with God’s guidance to keep his campaign promises to the American people. The Marxist Democrats and their media allies were fearful and angry with each Trump success that they resorted to a shameful campaign of designing a 24/7 campaign of hate and propaganda. Many Americans were more than ready for a more reasonable source of truth! Jesus Christ said that we must learn the truth because the truth will set you free!”
Published by Fulton Books, Andrew Jackson’s book voices the fears of many modern Americans. Following the controversial 2020 election, the United States lost a powerful political leader. The Biden administration cowardly withdrew from Afghanistan, a polarizing move that President Trump never would have made. With America’s military prowess looking weaker than ever under Commander-in-Chief Biden, how will it stand up to current international threats?
Jackson pleads his case for the survival of the American Republic. A return to Christ is vital in the revival of liberty. When free speech and justice are at risk, society must turn to Jesus Christ. As explained in Jackson’s moving book, only Christ can provide the truth that will set the American people free.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “God Bless America: Save the American Republic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
