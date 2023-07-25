Doreen Weinberg’s Newly Released “Seeds of Hope: A Guide to Growing Your Spiritual Garden” is an Engaging Exercise in Learning to Nurture One’s Spiritual Self
“Seeds of Hope: A Guide to Growing Your Spiritual Garden,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Doreen Weinberg, is an encouraging discussion of the commonalities between working one’s garden and working one’s own spiritual growth.
The Villages, FL, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Seeds of Hope: A Guide to Growing Your Spiritual Garden”: a thoughtful resource for group study and discussion. “Seeds of Hope: A Guide to Growing Your Spiritual Garden” is the creation of published author Doreen Weinberg, a retired elementary school teacher who lived in Germany for twenty-three years and taught for the Department of Defense Dependent School System. She is an avid student of the Bible and has led several women’s Bible study groups. This is the first Bible study she has written. She currently lives in The Villages, Florida, with her husband, Frank, a retired military chaplain, and their very demanding cat, Dewey.
Weinberg shares, “Our spiritual garden, much like our actual garden, needs the same elements to grow and flourish to reap a bountiful harvest. In this book, you and your small group will learn the basics of growing your spiritual garden and how to pass on the fruits of your labor with others. In the fourteen chapters, you will focus on the key elements of spiritual growth:
• Learn the importance of location, Son-light, choosing the right seeds, staying close to the living water, and choosing the suitable soil for your growth.
• Develop an understanding of the role of the Holy Spirit, the 'mulch' in your garden, the instructions in the manual you have been given, which containers are best for optimal growth, and how to nourish and maintain your garden.
• Discover the power and benefits of pruning in your garden and the reasons behind your fallow seasons, those times of rest and regeneration.
• Spread seeds of hope you have developed with those in your Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria.
This study will walk you through the Bible with examples of how others trusted the Master Gardener and will provide practical ways to grow your spiritual garden. Whether you are a new or seasoned believer, this study will resonate with you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Doreen Weinberg’s new book provides a relevant discourse for students both new and established in their spiritual study.
Consumers can purchase “Seeds of Hope: A Guide to Growing Your Spiritual Garden” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seeds of Hope: A Guide to Growing Your Spiritual Garden,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
