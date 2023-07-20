Swedish Medical Center Awarded Prestigious Cardiovascular Distinction
Swedish Medical Center, the Level 1 Trauma Center in Englewood, Colorado, was recognized by the Chest Pain - MI Registry for continued excellence in patient care.
Englewood, CO, July 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Swedish Medical Center’s award-winning Cardiovascular Services has earned the Chest Pain – MI Registry’s Platinum Award. Presented by a division of the American College of Cardiology, it recognizes Swedish’s success in consistently implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients. Platinum is the highest rank awarded and Swedish Medical Center is one of just 262 hospitals nationwide to earn this distinction.
“Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life. The CP-MI Registry's Platinum Award shines a light on the dedicated team at Swedish and their expertise taking on some of the most challenging conditions and treatments our patients entrust them with,” said Dr. Jaya Kumar, Chief Medical Officer of Swedish Medical Center. “From our cutting-edge robotic surgeons to cardiac nurses and cath lab staff—this is an award that celebrates what all of Swedish does best: providing compassionate care and exceptional outcomes for our patients.”
Swedish Medical Center offers comprehensive cardiovascular services from general cardiology to the latest minimally invasive cardiothoracic surgery. Swedish provides the very best technology and techniques to better serve patients with advanced cardiac specialties and we feature the only cardiothoracic robot-assisted surgical program in Colorado. Swedish Medical Center also offers a low-risk chest pain program, a monitoring and stress test process that’s completed without having to leave the Emergency Department and staffed by a team of dedicated cardiac Nurse Practitioners.
Cardiovascular Services at Swedish Medical Center has earned a long list of accolades including:
· The first hospital in the state to be accredited by the Joint Commission for Cardiovascular Services.
· Healthgrades’ 2023 Cardiac Care Excellence Award and Swedish was named among the Top 5% Hospitals in the Nation for Cardiology Services.
· Recognition from the American Heart Association for improving the survival and care of STEMI patients.
· The Society of Thoracic Surgeons’ (STS) two-star rating for patient care and outcomes in isolated coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedure.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.
As a national leader in neurosciences, Swedish serves as the hub of the Swedish Neuro Network. The hospital is the Rocky Mountain Region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also is home to Colorado’s first fully comprehensive robotics program with nine robots in dedicated robotics operating rooms; patients benefit from a high level of specialization with robotics-trained caregivers at every stage of treatment, as well as robotics-specific design in the program’s dedicated pre-op, ORs, PACU and inpatient spaces. As the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and a level I trauma facility, more than 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish. The trauma program includes a burn and reconstructive center, which has been certified for adult burn care by the American Burn Association and recognized nationally for providing the highest quality of care to adult and pediatric burn and reconstructive patients.
Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. This division includes our local system, HealthONE, which also received recognition as the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677M in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes.
“Above all else, we are committed to the care and improvement of human life. The CP-MI Registry's Platinum Award shines a light on the dedicated team at Swedish and their expertise taking on some of the most challenging conditions and treatments our patients entrust them with,” said Dr. Jaya Kumar, Chief Medical Officer of Swedish Medical Center. “From our cutting-edge robotic surgeons to cardiac nurses and cath lab staff—this is an award that celebrates what all of Swedish does best: providing compassionate care and exceptional outcomes for our patients.”
Swedish Medical Center offers comprehensive cardiovascular services from general cardiology to the latest minimally invasive cardiothoracic surgery. Swedish provides the very best technology and techniques to better serve patients with advanced cardiac specialties and we feature the only cardiothoracic robot-assisted surgical program in Colorado. Swedish Medical Center also offers a low-risk chest pain program, a monitoring and stress test process that’s completed without having to leave the Emergency Department and staffed by a team of dedicated cardiac Nurse Practitioners.
Cardiovascular Services at Swedish Medical Center has earned a long list of accolades including:
· The first hospital in the state to be accredited by the Joint Commission for Cardiovascular Services.
· Healthgrades’ 2023 Cardiac Care Excellence Award and Swedish was named among the Top 5% Hospitals in the Nation for Cardiology Services.
· Recognition from the American Heart Association for improving the survival and care of STEMI patients.
· The Society of Thoracic Surgeons’ (STS) two-star rating for patient care and outcomes in isolated coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedure.
About Swedish Medical Center
Swedish Medical Center is located in the south metro Denver area where it has been a proud member of the community for more than 110 years. An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, annually Swedish cares for more than 200,000 patients with a team of approximately 2,000 dedicated employees, 300 volunteers and 1,400 physicians.
As a national leader in neurosciences, Swedish serves as the hub of the Swedish Neuro Network. The hospital is the Rocky Mountain Region’s preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state’s first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. Swedish also is home to Colorado’s first fully comprehensive robotics program with nine robots in dedicated robotics operating rooms; patients benefit from a high level of specialization with robotics-trained caregivers at every stage of treatment, as well as robotics-specific design in the program’s dedicated pre-op, ORs, PACU and inpatient spaces. As the region’s neurotrauma and orthopedic trauma provider and a level I trauma facility, more than 150 facilities regularly transfer highly complex cases to Swedish. The trauma program includes a burn and reconstructive center, which has been certified for adult burn care by the American Burn Association and recognized nationally for providing the highest quality of care to adult and pediatric burn and reconstructive patients.
Swedish Medical Center is proud to be a part of the HCA Healthcare’s Continental Division, which was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. This division includes our local system, HealthONE, which also received recognition as the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE contributed more than $889,000 through cash and in-kind donations last year alone, and also provided $677M in charity, uninsured and other uncompensated care along with nearly $200M in federal, state and local taxes.
Contact
Swedish Medical CenterContact
Richard Grissom
(303) 788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
Richard Grissom
(303) 788-5944
SwedishHospital.com
Categories