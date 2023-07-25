Author Debbie Lipsitz’s New Book "No Matter How Far" Emphasizes the Importance of Maintaining a Connection with Loved Ones Even from a Distance
Recent release “No Matter How Far,” from Page Publishing author Debbie Lipsitz, is an inspiring children’s story that invites young readers and listeners to discover ways to connect with loved ones from afar.
Birmingham, AL, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Debbie Lipsitz, a retired Pediatric Occupational Therapist, has completed her new book, “No Matter How Far”: a touching children’s story that highlights the value of staying connected with loved ones even when they do not live nearby.
Author Debbie Lipsitz currently lives in Birmingham, Alabama, with her husband of over 40 years. She draws inspiration for her book from her own experience of sharing everyday moments with her two daughters and two grandsons, who live in Bend, Oregon. She has learned that through continual personal interactions, one can stay connected in this modern age of technology no matter what obstacles prevail.
Published by Page Publishing, Debbie Lipsitz’s encouraging tale features illustrations that help to depict various ways to stay connected with loved ones, such as video calls in which they can talk about their lives, pray together, knit together, cook together, read, play games, and more.
Readers who wish to experience this cheerful work can purchase “No Matter How Far” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
