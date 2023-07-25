James Weekes’s New Book, “COGNITIVE TYRANNY,” is a Compelling & Engaging Story That Shows Some of the Dangers That Have Accompanied the Advancements of Neurotechnology
Recent release “COGNITIVE TYRANNY,” from Page Publishing author James Weekes, is a fascinating and daring novel that shows readers how neurotechnology can be used for control and domination.
Flushing, NY, July 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- James Weekes, a resident of Queens, New York, has completed his new book, “COGNITIVE TYRANNY”: a gripping and captivating tale that addresses the new and growing threat of neurotechnology.
Weekes writes, “The events of this book may be fictitious, but there is substantial evidence that psychotronic weapons exist and are currently being used on nonconsenting individuals. Countless people from around the world, from all walks of life, and from all shades of the rainbow have complained about being targeted by psychotronic weapons. Many people are inclined to dismiss these complaints as manifestations of mental illnesses. But reliable sources suggest that psychotronic weapons may be the culprit behind these experiences. I chose to write a novel, rather than a work of nonfiction, because I wanted to reach a wider audience than has been reached by the existing material.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Weekes’s book depicts how neurotechnology can violate the privacy of a person’s mind. The story follows the head of the Integrated Intelligence Agency, Joseph Rothstein, as he finds and captures targets to use neurotechnology on. The main targets of this technology are readers of controversial books. Three unsuspecting people soon find themselves in a very dangerous situation.
Once Rothstein has these subjects trapped, he implements a campaign of mental terrorism on them. The subjects soon find that the sanctity of their minds is shattered. Rothstein tortures their minds and in the process, challenges their freedoms of reading, writing, speaking, and even thinking. Weekes lays out a gripping exploration of mental control that will have readers enthralled. His writing emphasizes the importance of fundamental freedoms that no technology should ever interfere with.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “COGNITIVE TYRANNY” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Weekes writes, “The events of this book may be fictitious, but there is substantial evidence that psychotronic weapons exist and are currently being used on nonconsenting individuals. Countless people from around the world, from all walks of life, and from all shades of the rainbow have complained about being targeted by psychotronic weapons. Many people are inclined to dismiss these complaints as manifestations of mental illnesses. But reliable sources suggest that psychotronic weapons may be the culprit behind these experiences. I chose to write a novel, rather than a work of nonfiction, because I wanted to reach a wider audience than has been reached by the existing material.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Weekes’s book depicts how neurotechnology can violate the privacy of a person’s mind. The story follows the head of the Integrated Intelligence Agency, Joseph Rothstein, as he finds and captures targets to use neurotechnology on. The main targets of this technology are readers of controversial books. Three unsuspecting people soon find themselves in a very dangerous situation.
Once Rothstein has these subjects trapped, he implements a campaign of mental terrorism on them. The subjects soon find that the sanctity of their minds is shattered. Rothstein tortures their minds and in the process, challenges their freedoms of reading, writing, speaking, and even thinking. Weekes lays out a gripping exploration of mental control that will have readers enthralled. His writing emphasizes the importance of fundamental freedoms that no technology should ever interfere with.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “COGNITIVE TYRANNY” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories